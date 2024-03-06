Boorowa News
Pre-school funding announced for Boorowa

By Eliza Spencer
March 7 2024 - 10:34am
Prinicpal Graham Jones.
Boorowa parents will have access to another childcare facility, after securing support to build a preschool at Boorowa Central School.

