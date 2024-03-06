Pre-school funding announced for Boorowa

Boorowa parents will have access to another childcare facility, after securing support to build a preschool at Boorowa Central School.
Principal Graham Jones 'put his hat in the ring' to host a public preschool - in one of 49 communities across the state - after seeing the increased need for childcare in Boorowa's growing community.
"I thought there was an opportunity to secure greater access to pre-schooling in the rural community if I could work in the system I had," Mr Jones said.
"There's a real need for increased preschool and long day care services in our growing community, with new building developments and new families moving to town."
For young families planning their future in Boorowa, Jones said children born this year could be some of the first to go through the future preschool.
"I've been given a roadmap for the next three years, and if everything goes according to plan, not only will the building be ready, but open for business by the beginning of 2027," he said. "I'm really excited that we've been given this opportunity."
Jones said the process would be as collaborative as possible, working alongside the BEE Centre and local families to ensure 'equity of access' for all children to access pre-schooling in the community.
"I'm looking at this as an additional service to what excellent services have already been provided in our community," he said.
Director of the BEE Centre, Shauny Murray, said the new preschool proposal would continue to accommodate the town's growth, addressing the need for early education.
"The exciting development of a new preschool is a positive step forward for the community," she said.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, said securing a new preschool service was a 'top priority".
"Preschools are such an important first step in a child's journey into education, and I'm so excited that these opportunities will be expanded in Boorowa," Ms Cooke said.
"It's all about providing parents and families with more places in an area of high need, and the new preschool will help ensure all families have the chance to utilise preschool opportunities here in Boorowa.
"The town is expanding all the time, and when you consider the intake from surrounding villages such as Reids Flat, Rugby, and Rye Park, waiting lists for the highly sought-after Boorowa Early Education Centre are getting longer.
"So we clearly need more providers in Boorowa, and the new preschool will take the burden off the BEE, by extending the services they provide; essentially, it's all about equity of access, and making sure all the families who want it, have the ability to send their children to preschool for the 12 months leading-up to kindy," she said.
Ms Cooke said the Government has committed to delivering the new public preschools over the next three years, and she will be monitoring progress on the new preschool at Boorowa Central School closely, to ensure it is delivered in the promised timeframe.
"Securing investments for our preschool-aged children has been a top priority for me personally - and indeed for the Coalition more broadly - over the years, having secured over $4 million in preschool funding for our Cootamundra electorate since I was elected in 2017," Ms Cooke said.
"While it's true that the previous Coalition Government had planned a much larger preschool rollout, I'm relieved and grateful that our community has not been left out, and I can assure residents right across the electorate, that I will continue lobbying the Government to secure similar investments in early learning like we've been able to achieve in Boorowa.
"Investments in our preschools are quite literally an investment in our future; we must do everything we can to ensure our youngest learners have access to the best possible start when it comes to their education.
"As the local member, ensuring we have access to these services is just so vital. It goes far beyond bricks and mortar; funding like this will literally change the lives of families and improve outcomes for students for generations to come," she said.
