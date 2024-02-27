Word in the streets: We don't want a disaster

For a couple of years now Boorowa has experienced the components for wind turbines being manoeuvred with difficulty through town.
Having heard the stream of complaints from Rye Park residents, I was aware these residents were feeling a far greater impact on their village that we here in town were aware of.
A couple of weeks ago I was fortunate to have a guided tour of some of the sites where these turbines have been constructed, I was taken on to several properties and saw these huge constructions up fairly close.
I stood on one hilltop and counted twenty seven turbines surrounding me, and that is only a handful of the many erected in the Rye Park district, some, of course, not very far from the village itself. I was gobsmacked visually and quickly became aware of the sound these turbines make when operating.
The turbines themselves are very tall, the pylons carrying power from the turbines to the sub-station are themselves very large carrying up to a dozen wires.
The sub-station itself is a huge construction on a now levelled slope with further pylons delivering power from there to the grid.
The infrastructure to have all these turbines constructed has seen roads cut into paddocks and the scrub, there are areas where concrete for the huge slabs the turbines stand on were made.
All in all a massive construction project that could only come with millions, probably billions, of dollars in expenditure.
This is the direction the Government is pushing us in an endeavour to supply green clean power, and being as impressed at what I may have seen, there is obviously a point in this project that means there is no turning back. Absolute success or catastrophic failure we are stuck with this electrical tsunami.
As stated earlier, Rye Park residents are feeling the effects of these major constructions. I could easily hear how wind turbines create noise pollution, having seen where access roads have been cut into hills and paddocks, storm water run-off could result in erosion.
I was made aware of a creek that no longer runs due to some water storage construction on a site.
I have been told aerial spraying or fire fighting in the vicinity of the turbines is out.
The high turbines if alight can't be put out from the ground meaning spot fires have to be monitored.
When you see areas where solar panels have been constructed, there are a multitude of concerns akin to and varied from those connected to the wind farms.
The probably biggest and most worrying concern we all should have regarding 'renewable energy' projects is the real, or potential divisions in a community.
Such division in any community can create resentment, animosity, bitterness and disillusionment in the place they decided to call home.
Communities or areas subject to this surge in renewable projects, what can I say but love them or hate them, they're here for the long term.
Hopefully the future is going to present a glowing endorsement of success. We don't want a disaster.
WITS
Writing this I came up with a somewhat abstract thought. All we hear about at the moment is the cost of living crisis which has thrown up the crisis in housing.
If we don't have a system that supplies us with dependable electricity supplies, all the homeless people won't miss it. Who said failure is a curse?
