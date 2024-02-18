New website launched for Hilltops Off the Beaten Track 2024

The highly anticipated 2024 Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail is set to captivate art and culture enthusiasts and explorers alike. This immersive experience promises to lead participants on a journey through the creative heart of the Hilltops region.
Showcasing its latest collection, the trail introduces an exciting upgrade with the launch of a brand-new website, enhancing the overall experience for trailblazers. The new website, accessible at hobtrack.hilltopsarts.com.au, serves as the digital gateway to this cultural adventure.
Packed with user-friendly features, the new website offers a seamless navigation experience, providing information about the trail's diverse range of artistic and cultural offerings. Visitors can explore artist profiles, event schedules, upcoming workshops, and more, all at their fingertips.
"We are thrilled to unveil our brand-new website, designed to elevate the Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail experience," Hilltops Arts Inc's Christine Burnett said. "The website serves as a virtual guide, allowing participants to discover and dive into the creative heart of our region's arts and culture."
The Hilltops Off The Beaten Track Art and Cultural Trail invites participants to discover hidden treasures, engage with local artists, and immerse themselves in the vibrant cultural scene of the Hilltops community. With the launch of the new website, enthusiasts can now plan their experience.
