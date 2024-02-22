Another title for Dymock

Boorowa rower Harry Dymock, competing for his school, Kinross Wollaroi on the weekend of February 10 and 11 was pushed to the limit in his two chosen events.
Competing in the coxed quad scull fours, his crew which included Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary and George Wakem with Harry in the bow and Gus Peterson as cox rowed in the first heat.
They had a very close win by 0.75 seconds in a time of 6 mins 26.72secs over Marist College.
In third place was Newcastle Grammar on 6.48.81.
The second heat was won by Radford College in a time of 6.37 mins.
The crew knew they would need to improve their time to win the final.
That is what they did, winning the final in 6mins 23.69 secs.
As expected, Marist College were close behind on 6.25 with Radford College coming in third in 6.29mins.
As a result the crew were awarded NSW coxed quad scull champions for 2024.
Their last event was the NSW under 19 quad scull fours.
This was the event for the same crew without a cox but up to under 19 years of age.
In the heat they finished second to a Newcastle University composite crew in a time of 6mins 39.97.
As the first four in each heat made the final heat times were not that important.
The second heat was won by St Josephs in front of Radford College .
Then came the final which saw the KWS crew ahead by 0.19seconds at the 1500 metres, but after a full weekend of rowing they could not hold on eventually going down by three seconds.
The times were really fast with the Newcastle Uni Composite team winning in a time of 6.10.66 seconds with Harry and his crew second in 6.13.67secs.
St Josephs finished in third in a time of 6.23 secs .
The crew will now look forward to the National Championships held this year in Penrith at the end of March.
