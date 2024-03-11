A 'natural' move

Boorowa multi-purpose service has welcomed its incoming facility manager, Nicole Summers.
The MPS in Boorowa provides 24-hour accident and emergency care, outreach and community nursing as well as other services for residents across the shire.
It has an 18 bed facility, made up of 5 hospital beds and 13 residential aged care beds. Patients can attend Boorowa MPS without referral.
When asked what motivated her to join the district, she told the Boorowa News "Like most people in health, I wanted a career where I could help people".
Working across health for her entire career, Nicole says she was already in the area and the choice to apply was natural progression.
"I was working across Boorowa in nursing for a year, and was at the Harden MPS beforehand. I saw the opening and applied," she said.
Ms Summers says her advice to health workers considering a role in the regions was to take up the opportunity.
"My advice would be to join us! I have the most wonderful team, some of the best people I've worked with who do some amazing work."
Meanwhile in other health news Community Transport and Meals on Wheels held a public information meeting for potential service users and potential volunteers on Monday, February 26, 2024 at Boorowa Ex- Services Club auditorium.
Kelly Rolfe from Community Transport, Jenny Rea and Janelle Eastlake from Meals on Wheels, shared with members of the Boorowa community information on the extensive services that are available to residents of Boorowa.
Attendees were delighted at the list of opportunities both services can offer, and application packages were provided for people who may consider volunteering to support the services in the future.
Both services will advise you on the steps to take to access their services, as well as provide you information on exciting opportunities for residents to participate in social activities within and beyond their community.
For further information contact: Kelly Rolfe 63821518, Community Transport or, Jenny Rea 63825008 Meals, on Wheels
