Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

A 'natural' move

By Daniel Ryan
Updated March 12 2024 - 11:12am, first published 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boorowa multi-purpose service has welcomed its incoming facility manager, Nicole Summers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.