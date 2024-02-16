Geoff Mason, master of the Boorowa Show

Geoff Mason wears many hats.
In addition to being the ringmaster at the Boorowa Show, a role he has played since the 1980s, Geoff also plays integral roles with the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (RAS).
He is chair of the RAS Dairy Produce committee. and previously served as the RAS's chairman of Agriculture for six years.
Geoff's focus is currently firmly on the 2024 Boorowa Show will will be held on Saturday, March 2.
Elected to the RAS Council in 2006 he serves on several committees including Horse, Goat, Young Judges, Councillor Recommendation committee and Agriculture.
He's also a Trustee for the Farrer Memorial Trust which provides research grants and scholarships recognising excellence in the Agricultural Industry in the fields of research, education and administration.
On Saturday, March 2 Geoff will resume duties as ringmaster at the Boorowa Show keeping the action moving as competitors take part in 208 horse events, the biggest program of the show.
Geoff has been involved in the Boorowa Show from the time his children started taking part as members of the Boorowa Pony Club.
"The ringmaster then became the president so I became the ringmaster, which would have been in the late 80s," Geoff said.
Events begin at 8.30am with the local hack, boy or girl rider under 6 years, Intermediate Show Hunter hack over 15 hands, Led APSB Stallion or Colt not exceeding 14 hands classes in rings one to four.
Half an hour later in Ring 5 the Junior Handler under 13 years starts the action while the pony club classes saddle up in Ring 6 with the best presented pony club horse and rider.
The sporting program begins at 11am with competitors competing for the Broadway and Cocoa Memorial Trophy.
All events, Geoff said, will attract good entries with competitors using Boorowa as a stepping stone for bigger events.
"I think we jump for a couple of thousand (dollars)," he said.
"There aren't many A grade horses that come out but it is good for young kids and people just starting with young horses.
"Probably our biggest classes are the pony club and sporting classes.
"We've got a pretty strong pony club in Boorowa and people from other towns come too.
"The sporting events are also good with barrel racing and flag races. We try to run the best show we can."
The importance of the Boorowa show isn't lost on Geoff.
"It's the lifeblood, a lot of small country shows are battling. Some a really strong with great community support and they're strong financially while a lot of the big shows are nearly broke which is surprising."
And the reason for Boorowa Show's strength?
"It's great community support, it's a great town and district. We're up to about our 125th show," Geoff said.
"The strength of the show is also the secretary and treasurer, that's the strength. They get everyone together and drive it forward.
"We had a cracking show last year after spending money on a motorbike team. We can't do that every year so it is a challenge to provide entertainment but hopefully you pick the right stuff every year," Geoff said.
