Squadron Energy and Hilltops distribute funds to Boorowa

Hilltops Council, in collaboration with Squadron Energy, has distributed funds from the 2023 Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund to local not-for-profit groups, associations, organisations and clubs that positively impact the Boorowa community.
With an initial contribution from Squadron Energy last year of $73,450, the fund aims to share the financial benefits of the wind farm with the local community.
The following organisations were awarded funding:
Community groups are encouraged to take part in in 2024 Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund when applications open in August 2024.
