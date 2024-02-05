New plan for the Hilltops

A chat in the streets with a local did come up with a possible alternative - May 27. This was the date of the 1967 Referendum put to the people and carried with 90.77% voting yes. The question under consideration: 'An Act to alter the constitution so as to omit certain words relating to the people of the Aboriginal Race in any State and so that Aboriginals are to be counted in reckoning the population.' The people of Australia came together in a display of almost complete unity.