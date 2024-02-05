New plan for the Hilltops

Australia Day has come and gone and maybe the people intent on getting a change of date for this, our national holiday, won't be heard for a while. My biggest complaint was the fact that all those 'screaming' for change of date never once, that I can recall, came up with a viable alternative date.
A chat in the streets with a local did come up with a possible alternative - May 27. This was the date of the 1967 Referendum put to the people and carried with 90.77% voting yes. The question under consideration: 'An Act to alter the constitution so as to omit certain words relating to the people of the Aboriginal Race in any State and so that Aboriginals are to be counted in reckoning the population.' The people of Australia came together in a display of almost complete unity.
A May date could run us into often unsettled weather, which must be a consideration with Australia Day celebrations being held largely outdoors. Weather wise, January would appear preferable. I guess the debate will continue, but, hopefully, only with sensible thinking and implementation.
WITS
I've seen some very alarming documentaries on this surging health issue relating to the use of vapes. A poll in the three months to December showed 90,000 more people started vaping. Information has revealed 250,000 illegal vapes were seized at our borders since the January 1 ban on disposable vapes. Health Minister Mark Butler is pursuing a total ban on e-cigarettes.
When documentaries/news items show young people smoking vapes, including some younger than five (probably thought of as a lolly), that, and this growth in popularity as indicated earlier, where is the health of our future generation heading? Rapidly downhill I would think.
Vapes create health problems and can kill. If the Government had any mind to protect the health of its people, all vapes should be banned. As of now, gaol illegal sellers of vapes. I can see future Government spending on health skyrocketing and future budget surpluses going up in smoke.
WITS
Is it time (the operative word) to take in a bit of useless knowledge, a truly 'who cares' level of information. Believe me, there are 60 seconds in a minute, 3,600 seconds in an hour meaning there are 86,400 seconds in a day. A bit of clever (or useless) maths tells us there are 31,536,000 seconds in a year. This year, a leap year, 31,622.400 seconds. Now has that got you excited, or asleep? Beats counting sheep.
WITS
Hilltops Council has launched the 'Towards 2042' Consultation, as you can probably make out, to establish a guide shaping our future. Council, in wanting to establish aspirations and priorities for the next 20 years, to incorporate into a 'Community Strategic Plan, needs information from all communities in the Hilltops region.
The 'Towards 2042 Consultation' will cover a range of activities, including I would wish, community consultation sessions. A survey can be completed on www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/council/have-your-say/.
WITS
A prim and proper young woman was sitting on her lecherous professor's lap while he expounded to her his theories of reincarnation. She said, "Professor, do you really think I should be sitting on your lap while you expound to me your theories of reincarnation?"
The professor replied, "Oh, what the hell, we only live once!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.