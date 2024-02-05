Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

New plan for the Hilltops

By John Snelling
February 5 2024 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Help guide the future of Hilltops by participating in the the 'Towards 2042 Consultation' to develop a new Community Strategic plan.
Help guide the future of Hilltops by participating in the the 'Towards 2042 Consultation' to develop a new Community Strategic plan.

Australia Day has come and gone and maybe the people intent on getting a change of date for this, our national holiday, won't be heard for a while. My biggest complaint was the fact that all those 'screaming' for change of date never once, that I can recall, came up with a viable alternative date.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.