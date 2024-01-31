Rovers on a high

Rugby has risen to the top in the Australia Day sports awards, taking out four of the five awards presented by Phil Coggins.
The Boorowa Rovers scored the sporting team of the year, capturing the hearts of the town with an unforgettable win against Crookwell in the 2023 grand final.
"I don't think anyone will forget the sight of the crowds streaming into the field at full time, I know I was one of them," Mr Coggins said.
"This team captured the hearts of the community, when it did what a senior league team hadn't done in 40 years."
The events of September 9 will be 'written into Boorowa's sporting folklore,' Mr Coggins said, with a sensational win inspiring the next generation of rugby players.
With Eliza Taylor and Isabella Piper sharing the Junior Sportsperson of the Year award for the under eighteens, Mr Coggins said the panel was the hardest to judge, with the panel choosing to share the awards.
Both players have secured places in some of the country's best rugby squads, with Ms Taylor selected for the Canberra Raiders development team, and Ms Piper joining the Illawarra Steelers.
Amali Bush took out the under twelve Junior Sportsperson of the Year award, for her cross-code success in swimming, athletics and cross country.
Acknowledged as an 'outstanding ambassador' for Boorowa Rugby, Mark Poplin was crowned Senior Sportsperson of the Year, with over fourteen seasons with the club.
"Mark is a leader, a team player and a role model for up and coming rugby star," Mr Coggins said. "On many occasions he has torn the opposition apart with his silky skills."
Martin 'Marty' Corcoran made sure Boorowa's rugby teams didn't steal all the glory, being awarded Club Person of the Year for his service with the Boorowa Tennis Club. A 'quiet achiever' in the sport, Marty's tireless work in organising the club.
