Inspirational Boorowa duo recognised on Australia Day

Boorowa's best and brightest have been acknowledged during a fun-filled Australia Day awards ceremony and community day.
Alan and Sina Banks, proud Rotarians, were awarded the Lions-Apex Citizen of the Year, for their service to the community, including helping to organise and run the Australia Day celebrations.
Mr Banks, who was the 2012 citizen of the year said the award was something you "don't expect to be nominated for a second time," and acknowledged his wife for their success in inspiring and supporting the community.
"When you have a great partner, you have great success," he said.
Mrs Banks, who made Boorowa her home more than 30 years ago thanked the community for becoming part of her extended family.
"My family has really grown into a big community, I enjoy doing what I do," she said.
Laurie 'Poolie' Poole was recognised for his services to the community, delivering this masthead to the homes and businesses of Boorowa for more than 14 years. Poolie was acknowledged by Boorowa Australia Day Committee President, Sharon Meere, as someone always on hand to help out.
"He's generous with his time, whether it be taking a resident for a medical appointment, a cup of coffee, to pick up groceries or help with driving lessons, nothing is too much trouble," she said.
The Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award, which recognises the founders of Boorowa's Australia Day celebrations was given to Greta Campbell. She was thanked for her work in a multitude of community organisations, including Melbourne Cup lunches, providing Meals on Wheels, the Boorowa Show, Boorowa Basketball Association - where she holds lifetime membership.
Paris Corcoran, was acknowledged for her strength and commitment to building the Boorowa community, receiving the Rotary Young Achiever of the Year award. Ms Corcoran, a much-loved teacher at Boorowa Central School was applauded for her work increasing opportunities for students to engage in the arts, finding value and meaning in education.
Elizabeth Mason and Derrick Mason both received Community Awards for their services to the Boorowa community, noting both their service in building community spirit through organising their Landcare and Balladeers events, respectively.
Landcare awards were presented by Councillor Joanne Mackay to Ingrid Corcoran, for her work planting trees and educating the community about conservation. Councillor Mackay also presented a Landcare award to Pen and Nick Gay, for their work regenerating their property, and increasing awareness of biodiversity across the region.
Across the recreation grounds, picnic blankets, pop up chairs and fishing rods marked the landscape, with fishing pausing for the annual Lions rubber duck race. When fishing resumed, Wally Apps took out the winning catch for the fishing competition, with a sizable catfish.
Boorowa's Australia Day Ambassador, Greg Donovan, has encouraged more Aussies to head to the regions, sharing his story about resilience, courage and adventure at the Boorowa Recreation Grounds.
Donovan's speech as Australia Day Ambassador detailed his family's tough journey, after his son, Stephen, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 14. Learning how to manage his son's condition, Donovan began raising funds for diabetes research and support, hitting the pavement to run his way to better mental health, and founding the Big Red Run, in Birdsville, Queensland.
"That little act on top of the big red sand dunes morphed over the years into a major music festival called The Big Red Bash," he said.
"It's a great event to bring people out and generate business and economic activity for many small towns in those outback regions."
Seeing the difference regional events can have on the local economy led to Donovan establishing the Mundi Mundi Bash near Broken Hill in the state's far west. Much like the Birdsville event, the increase in tourism has helped revitalise towns along the road.
"I'm now driven to not only raise funds and awareness for type one diabetes, but to help drive tourism into the Australian outback," Donovan said.
"Many small towns and communities are doing it tough - if it's not drought, it's flood. Living in the regions comes with a whole lot of challenges."
For Donovan and his family, experiencing the vast corners of the country through running challenges, music festivals and community days like Boorowa's Australia Day, a love of Australian people and the Australian environment remains strong.
