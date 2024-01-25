Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Word in the street: Be proud of our Australia

By John Snelling
January 25 2024 - 3:46pm
The City of Sydney flag which has been removed from a Councillor's office by the Lord Mayor of Sydney.
It's not every day I read an article as informative and meaningful as that written by David Elliott in the Telegraph of January 12. Elliott is a former soldier, peacekeeper, parliamentarian and has a degree in Australian history. What is so good about this piece is it gives a quick but quite comprehensive overview of Australia's history from our distant native past, highlighting the skills of Aboriginal people to the arrival of the 'misfits' (convicts) who decided to stay and build a nation. Elliott mentions our early architects, explorers, pastoralists like Macarthur and goes on to mention how our soldiers gained recognition in many world wide conflicts starting from early times.

