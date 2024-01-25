Word in the street: Be proud of our Australia

It's not every day I read an article as informative and meaningful as that written by David Elliott in the Telegraph of January 12. Elliott is a former soldier, peacekeeper, parliamentarian and has a degree in Australian history. What is so good about this piece is it gives a quick but quite comprehensive overview of Australia's history from our distant native past, highlighting the skills of Aboriginal people to the arrival of the 'misfits' (convicts) who decided to stay and build a nation. Elliott mentions our early architects, explorers, pastoralists like Macarthur and goes on to mention how our soldiers gained recognition in many world wide conflicts starting from early times.
David Elliott is proud to call January 26 Australia Day and says, "...thank all those who laid the foundations of what is, by any measure, the most desirable bit of dirt on the planet and focus on what it can become."
I hope you can find a copy of this article but I will carry some around with me. I agree with Robyn Moore from Manly, saying in a letter to the Editor, "This article should be printed and copies handed out at every primary school in Australia."
Now have I got it wrong, or should I believe local councils should concern themselves with local issues usually covered under a rather hackneyed expression, 'roads, rates and rubbish'. We are seeing more and more councils thinking they should spread their areas of concern, to the extent some mayors are thinking of themselves as pseudo Prime Ministers.
Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore oversaw the removal of a City of Sydney Flag from a councillor's office. And why? It did not contain acknowledgement of Indigenous Australians. I mean to say, it is actually the flag of Sydney. Then the Mayor of Melbourne spruiking Victoria needs to change the date of Australia Day. Couldn't help myself and screamed at the TV, "Give us a viable alternative date!" Wish she could have heard me, would have loved to see her standing open mouthed without a thought in mind.
Get used to it, we'll hear more.
If we keep listening to the Woke Mob pushing these changes in our cultural heritage, historic heritage even our means of communication and all else they want to change.
I wonder where we will end up. Will we live in Australia unrecognizable to the one we knew not so many years back. To support this Woke Culture Cancel mob is a folly. The powerful executives trying to run our lives and our beliefs must be fought. We are the majority, they, the minority. As an example of how this thinking can affect us, take the 90 year old Australian Coon Cheese brand named after its founder Edward Coon, a name deemed by minority activists as racist. The renaming saw a drop in market share resulting in the closure of one Australian factory and scaling back of another two.
We see Woolworths forcing judgements on Australia Day with little or no consideration for customers or shareholders. Will Woolies suffer a Coon type impact? Will the firms politicizing their services to customer/shareholder feel a negative impact?
As Australians, be proud of our culture, be proud of our heritage, be proud of the way we live and fight the scourge brought on us by the Woke Culture cancel minority. Who is normal? The Woke Mob or us?
Happy Australia Day, hopefully with fantastic attendances nation wide
