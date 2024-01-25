Word in the street: Be proud of our Australia

I wonder where we will end up. Will we live in Australia unrecognizable to the one we knew not so many years back. To support this Woke Culture Cancel mob is a folly. The powerful executives trying to run our lives and our beliefs must be fought. We are the majority, they, the minority. As an example of how this thinking can affect us, take the 90 year old Australian Coon Cheese brand named after its founder Edward Coon, a name deemed by minority activists as racist. The renaming saw a drop in market share resulting in the closure of one Australian factory and scaling back of another two.