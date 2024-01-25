Boorowa Newssport
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Skipper feels the brunt of Bay 13

By Stump Mike
January 25 2024 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bilbo Suttor was the pick of the bowlers, showing an expert grasp of off-spin bowling on the syntho and taking 2/13 off two overs. Image supplied
Bilbo Suttor was the pick of the bowlers, showing an expert grasp of off-spin bowling on the syntho and taking 2/13 off two overs. Image supplied

The Mighty Boorowa Crocs hosted the Temora A Grade side at the Boorowa Rec Ground on Saturday, January 20 in their second game of 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.