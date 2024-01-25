Skipper feels the brunt of Bay 13

The Mighty Boorowa Crocs hosted the Temora A Grade side at the Boorowa Rec Ground on Saturday, January 20 in their second game of 2024.
Captain Josh Carmody lost the toss and it was the start of a very long day for the skipper, with Bay 13 in full force.
The Crocs had a day to forget in the field as catches were dropped at regular intervals by fielders who usually have quality hands - this was the difference between the two sides over the course of the T20.
Bilbo Suttor was the pick of the bowlers, showing an expert grasp of off-spin bowling on the syntho and taking 2/13 off two overs.
Other wicket takers were Jason Stuart with 1/8 off 2 overs, Jacob Carmody with 1/12 off 3 overs, Lachie O'Mara with 1/25 off 4 overs and skipper Carmody who felt the brunt of Bay 13 when throwing down a half-tracker getting 1/41 off his maximum of 4 overs - and will spend the majority of Sunday fishing four-piece cricket balls out of the Boorowa Duck Pond.
Shout outs to Will Stanley who bowled two overs by the stat sheet, however anyone in the vicinity knew it was closer to four - and Alex Blomfield who would have had a five-for and been at the pub by 3pm if the Crocs could catch.
Temora set a very reachable target of 148 for the Crocs to win.
The Crocs went into bat and the day went from bad to worse for the skipper when he nicked behind for a duck, although he was adamant there was no bat involved - the umpire and his team-mates disagreed.
Matty Canellis had a quickfire 33 which two sixes and three fours, Jamie Golden chipped in with 18, Noisey Anderson had 16 not out along with Jacob Carmody with 12 not out.
But it was Bruce Grey who held the innings together with his well made 30 ensuring that the Crocs got very close to the win.
In the end, it was too little too late for the Crocs as they finished 13 runs short.
Player's Player went to Bruce Grey for his efforts behind the stumps and a well made 30 - a couple of votes went to Bilbo Suttor for his expert tuition in the art of off spin bowling that other Crocs should take note of.
Champagne Moment went to the banter raining down from the Eastern Pavilion and Bay 13 - it was a great day out at the cricket.
Boorowa Crocs now host Grenfell at Boorowa Rec Ground on February 3rd after a weekend off due to Australia Day.
