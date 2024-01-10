Word in the street: Wish list for the new year

Happy New Year, here we are with January almost half gone and probably most of those New Year resolutions gone.
My New Year resolution is to not mention politics, wind farms or renewable energy in my 2024 columns. Go on, say it, 'You've got Buckley's or no chance.'
What I write about often comes from you, the readers, so let's start with what you hope happens in this, a new year.
I would like to see a community choir grow and become an integral part of our community allowing Christmas in the Park to again be held. Difficult without a choir, which is also needed on Anzac Day.
I'm sure we would like our traditional events like Irish Woolfest, Show and Picnic Races remain strong, love to see a debutante ball a goer.
We all want well for our town and district and see our local economy grow which can really only be bolstered if we shop locally as often as possible.
Irrespective of my thoughts, I'd love to hear what you want from 2024. Have a great year.
WITS
Here we go again! As we approach Australia Day we hear calls to change it from January 26 and, now, that citizenship ceremonies should be changed from that date.
Some 80 or so Councils have mooted this change and the lamest and most criticized reason the suggestion is to avoid the heat. I'm sure summer heat and Australia go hand in hand.
Australia Day is a very appropriate time to naturalize new citizens, a day that should bring us together as one and enjoy what we've got, even if it is a bit warm.
WITS
I've said this before, I can only think of two dates that changed this island continent forever. The introduction of European settlement January 26, 1788 and Federation when all the independent states merged to become one nation.
That date is January 1, 1901. Think about it, celebrate New Year Eve until the early hours then stagger off to an Australia Day ceremony that same morning (and it's still hot).
I firmly believe that the detractors urging we change Australia Day from January 26 should come up with a viable and widely popular alternative date or do us all a favour and shut up.
WITS
It is alarming, and somewhat disturbing when you get chatting in the street and begin to realise amalgamation has had such a negative impact on Boorowa as we have known it.
Boorowa had a broad reputation as being a friendly welcoming town, and if one believes what one hears, things are changing for the worse.
Our once broadly touted toilets are still clean, but unfortunately, not as clean as once reputed.
A large group requiring a BBQ to cook some steaks at Christmas were frustrated by the fact the BBQs weren't working. Council must realise it has a responsibility to promote visitation, and this entails providing the best possible amenities for locals and visitors alike.
WITS
When I find a good read I often do my best to tell you of the best reads available of course from our local library. 'Falling' is the debut novel by TJ Newman and as one critic said, 'defines the phrase roller coaster ride'.
'Falling' is about a family kidnapped and held hostage as a guarantee the father, an airline pilot, will crash his plane into a US landmark.
The twists and turns in this novel will keep you reading.
Check out the library while you look for 'Falling'.
