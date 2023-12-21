Munn re-elected bowls president

At the annual general meeting of the Bowls Club Michael Munn was re-elected president of the club.
All other office bearers remained the same. The meeting also elected Dave Bromham and Tim Bonfield as social directors.
The club had a very successful year with both grades making the district playoffs.
The Green is currently being renovated, with the initial processes being carried out last Monday.
An enthusiastic group of volunteers headed by Col Good put the renovator over the surface.
Next will come the fertilizer and sand, followed by laser levelling. This will be carried out before Christmas.
The members of the bowls club wish everybody a happy, healthy and bounteous Christmas.
We also hope that 2024 will bring peace to the world, a precious state that we in Boorowa and Australia cherish.
In earlier bowls news, under sparkling skies with just a hint of wind Michael Munn welcomed the 14 teams competing in the recent President's Bowls Day.
The clubs represented were from Belconnen, Harden, Yass, Cowra and Woodstock.
Boorowa was represented by a team from the Rec Club and the local players from the Ex Services bowlers.
Play was competitive but socialising was the real feature of the day.
The overall winners on the day was the local team of Dick Mattress, Greg Percival, Colin Good and skip Chris Grimson on 31 points.
Close runners up were the team of John Bromham, Michael Munn, Bob Styles and Shane Foote on 30.5 points.
Michael thanked the volunteers who maintain the green, organised by Colin Good.
He also thanked the ladies who have catered for the lunch for such a long time.
To all my readers thanks for putting up with my stories over the year.
To the editor and staff of the Boorowa News, thanks for your assistance during the year.
