Word in the street: Spreading Christmas joy

Christmas time can be one of joy as families gather together to celebrate this most wonderful time of the year. Wonderful for most, but for others it can be a time of loneliness. Boorowa provides a wonderful means of ensuring Christmas is a time all can enjoy the company of others over a delightful Christmas dinner.
There is no need to spend Christmas alone, join in with Christmas lunch at St John's Church in Queen Street Boorowa, 12.00 noon on Monday, December 25 for a free two course lunch. For information or bookings phone Jenny on 02 6384 2441 in library hours. Now doesn't that give you a real good Christmas lift.
WITS
Sometimes it is difficult, almost impossible, to say something nice about politicians. I often think the only people gaining from politicians are comedians. From what I hear at the moment, knocking our politicians seems to be high on the to do list of journalists. It is Christmas time, so please let me indulge myself with this little Christmas story.
Just before Christmas, an honest politician, a generous lawyer and Santa got on a lift at the Ritz in London. As the lift travelled from the fifth floor to the ground floor, they noticed a fifty pound note lying on the lift floor. Which one picked up the fifty pond note?
Santa of course - the other two don't actually exist.
WITS
Where is education going in Australia? Looking at the results from the Programme for International Student Association (PISA) we may not be there now, but results show we're heading down the gurgler. Based on results from the 2022 scores, in reading we're ranked 12th, mathematics 17th and science 10th. Our results show a steady decline from the beginning of the 2000s.
I hear excuses ranging from insufficient teachers to relevance of what is presented to our students. I feel the curriculum is too cluttered with extraneous material, whereas, especially in the early years, a solid grounding in the basic 3R's (Reading, 'riting and 'rithmetic) should be the priority. Push the basics and broaden perspectives as skill levels are ready for such extension.
Seriously, we must look at other distractive influences such as social media, respect for teachers, abbreviated spelling per texts and more. Success comes from within, so social influences could be looked at.
We can look at the influences, and should, but much must be done to raise our standards. We are the 'Lucky Country' so our number one aim should be to see our students achieve best results in the PISA assessment.
Let's look at the old adage, 'Success breeds success', so let's hope our powers to be can find some success in establishing methods to achieve that goal.
WITS
A woman reading through a Christmas catalogue found a tablecloth she loved, but on ringing found it was out of stock. Under the tree that Christmas morning was a plain box containing that tablecloth. Despite suffering severe dementia, having no short term memory, couldn't read, use a phone or credit card, her husband had found the right catalogue and tablecloth and managed to have the company find a tablecloth and have it delivered in time for Christmas.
A real Christmas miracle.
Dementia is a cruel disease affecting suffers, family, carers and friends. I carry Jo's Poetry Books with me, have her paintings for sale, please ask me how you could aid Dementia Research this Christmas, and together make another somewhat substantial donation.
