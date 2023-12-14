Boorowa News
Word in the street: Spreading Christmas joy

By John Snelling
December 14 2023 - 1:44pm
Eliezer, an icon of St John's, Boorowa, checking out Christmas decorations ahead of Christmas Day lunch. For lunch bookings call Jenny 02 6384 2441 in library hours.
Christmas time can be one of joy as families gather together to celebrate this most wonderful time of the year. Wonderful for most, but for others it can be a time of loneliness. Boorowa provides a wonderful means of ensuring Christmas is a time all can enjoy the company of others over a delightful Christmas dinner.

