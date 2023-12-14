Boorowa Gymnastic Club was a hive of activity recently when 76 gymnasts with parents and supporters in attendance converged for the Boorowa Club competition.
The first part of the competition was for Recreational gymnasts with 46 gymnasts taking part. Each gymnast is required to perform 11 age appropriate developmental skills on various gymnastic apparatus.
Every gymnast received a medal for participation and place ribbons were awarded for individual achievement. Boorowa competitors were Boyd Corkhill, Lily Baddock, Sophie Manion, Milla Apps,Toby Merriman and Annabelle Collins.
Placings went to five year old Paige Murdoch - Red, seven year old Isabelle Haines and Laine Dowling - Blue, seven year old Sophee Hewitt - Red, eight year old Billie Ford - Blue.
The second session saw 28 girls and two boys compete in Levels 1-4. The boys were Gilroy Walsh and Cohen Rathjen who competed in MAG Level 2.
Boorowa girls in Level 1 were Makenzie Quinn, Grace Crawford and Alice Apps who received Bronze.
Level 2 competitors were Maya Hewitt, Kayla Apps and Milly Dymock who received Silver.
Level 3 Club Routine contestants were Ivy Corkhill, Ivy Taylor Bronze, Ruby Walsh Silver and Pippa Sherwood Gold.
Level 3 National Bonnie Bromham Bronze. Claire Corkhill and Lara Rathjen competed in the Level 4 Club Routines.
