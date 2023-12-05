A business owner's guide to EVP and its role in today's workplace

EVP (Emotional Value Proposition) is becoming a must-have if employers are looking to secure the cream of the crop. Picture Shutterstock

When COVID hit things changed forever, and this is perhaps most evident in the huge overhaul of workplace dynamics.



Where once, in-office hours were not only expected but normal, in a space of four years, we've expanded into a much more diverse corporate sphere.

With work-from-home and hybrid work models becoming more common and current trends leaning towards more empowered employees, EVP (Emotional Value Proposition) is becoming a must-have if employers are looking to secure the cream of the crop.

The success or failure of a business depends on its employees, therefore can employers afford to neglect EVP?

What is EVP?

Let's say you're interviewing someone for a role.



They've got their Graduate Certificate in Business and their references are glowing.



By the end of the hiring process, you know exactly what they can bring to your company.



However, this role is going to take a lot of work and personal investment from them, and they have been interviewing for roles at other companies.



What are you going to do to make sure you're the employer they want to work with?



Emotional Value Proposition is kind of like the part of your resume as an employer, that tells employees "This is why you should want to work for my company as opposed to my competitors."



This proposal, which includes things like salary range, benefits, experiences, office culture, resources, hours, etc, is genuinely just thought of as things that come with the job.



However, all of these elements go a long way to showing your employees that you value them, their time, and their work.



This is essential to having a workforce that demonstrates high morale and efficient, effective work.

Benefits of EVP

You have to spend money to make money is a popular adage in the world of business.



Although people tend to take it somewhat literally, the phrase is actually more relevant to a business's success if it's measured not just in terms of money, but in worth.



If the saying was amended to "You have to invest to make a return", it can be applied to a far wider range of situations.



For example, if you invest in a bigger office space, you'll be able to hire more employees. If you have a larger workforce, you'll be able to take on larger, more profitable clients, etc.

It works the same way with EVP. Some employers offer prospective hires the bare bones in terms of remuneration and benefits and expect the highest quality of work.



They aren't investing in their employees, and therefore making a loss in the speed and quality of their employee's output.



This isn't a situation that can be resolved by demanding that workers grind away harder at their jobs - it can only be resolved through investing in your employees.

This can take many forms, but some common forms of EVP include:

Competitive and negotiable salary range

Mental health services

Company outings

Open-door policies

Frequent opportunities for training and up-skilling

Emails/notes of appreciation or congratulations on work well done

Bonuses granted for certain actions (i.e. finding clients, completing large tasks ahead of schedule)

Why Do We Have EVP?

It's an important, and all too frequently forgotten truth, that we work to live - we don't live to work.



People living in a capitalist society cannot get by without money, and as the cost of living increases while wages stagnate, working is more essential than ever.



But work takes energy from us, it takes time, and resources that necessitate us spending our own hard-earned money.



Even when working things can be a struggle, which is why it's expected that employers provide not just fair remuneration, but a competitive wage that will allow us to look after our homes, and our families, and - of course - get to work.



Life is hard enough already, but needing to take eight to 10 hours out of our day to work for a job that then consumes a portion of what it pays us anyway, just to get by, makes things significantly harder.



This is the role EVP plays.



It shows the employee that as an employer, you acknowledge the day-to-day struggle, and you're doing what you can to alleviate that struggle.

The empathy and care alone are incredibly validating and can be the balm that soothes a bad day.



But coupled with other incentives such as those listed above, EVP can be the difference between a driven, lively, and motivated workforce, and a cadre of tired, burnt-out, lifeless series of people who would rather be anywhere else than at work.

