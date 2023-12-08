Boorowa Newssport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

A Rover becomes a Raider

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
December 8 2023 - 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lila McCaffery at the Canberra Raiders trial last month
Lila McCaffery at the Canberra Raiders trial last month

The Canberra Raiders have introduced a fresh wave of talent through the Under 17 female pathway program, with Boorowa Rovers player own Lila McCaffery being one of the selected players.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.