A Rover becomes a Raider

The Canberra Raiders have introduced a fresh wave of talent through the Under 17 female pathway program, with Boorowa Rovers player own Lila McCaffery being one of the selected players.
Fifteen-year-old McCaffery, a student at Canowindra High School, kickstarted her rugby league journey at the tender age of six, initially delving into league tag with the Canowindra Tigers.
As the Woodbridge Cup introduced a women's side, she fearlessly transitioned to tackle football and has since thrived in both league tag and tackle formats.
Currently representing Boorowa Rovers in the Canberra competition, McCaffery's passion for the game was ignited by her admiration for the Canberra Raiders, particularly idolising player Josh Papali'i.
Expressing her excitement, McCaffery emphasised her enthusiasm for the new program, highlighting her inaugural training session under the guidance of NRLW head coach Darrin Borthwick as a remarkable experience.
"It feels fantastic, my first training session was run by the head coach of the Canberra Raiders NRLW Darrin Borthwick," McCaffery said.
"It's great training with people with so much experience with women's football.
"It was honestly the best feeling when I saw the announcement on the Canberra Raiders facebook page to say that I had made it into the under 17s female pathway squad.
"I just can't wait for what this may bring.
Grateful for the opportunity and eager for the journey ahead, McCaffery shared her aspirations of playing professionally in the NRLW, aiming to impress in upcoming trials to secure a spot in the select Raiders squad slated for matches in New Zealand or Queensland next year.
With her sights set on the future, McCaffery's immediate goals include tough training, soaking up knowledge, shining in trials, and ultimately aiming for a spot in the NRLW first-grade team within five years.
A testament to her dedication, she acknowledges the unwavering support of her parents, acknowledging their pivotal role in her journey.
"I would like to thank my mum and dad for all the running around they do for me," she said
"This opportunity wouldn't be possible without them."
