Sprint success for Harry Dymock

Boorowa's Harry Dymock is continuing to show his promise in rowing.
Competing for his Kinross Wolaroi school at the NSW Sprint Rowing Championships last December at the International Rowing Centre in Penrith Harry took part in in six races.
He had a very successful Regatta over the short 500 metre course.
In his first event, alongside teammate Oscar Cleary, he won the U-17 Double scull in a time of 1 minute 34 seconds.
They then joined with Ollie Smith, Nic Tancred and cox Gus Peterson to win the U-17 coxed quad scull in a time of 1 minute 27 seconds over Cranbrook school, winning by 7.3 seconds.
His next event was the under 21 coxed fours which was another victory over the Kinross Walaroi no 2 crew by 0.58 seconds.
Harry then took part in a heat of the U17 single Scull which he won in a time of 1 minute 46 seconds.
He found his team mate Oscar just too strong in the end in the final of the single scull coming in second by 1.22 second.
In his final event of the day, the Men's Quad Sculls he teamed with Tom Day, Ollie Smith and Oscar Cleary for a win over Hunter Valley Grammar by 7.43 seconds.
The Sprint Championship success for Dymock followed his success with Kinross at the NSW Independent Schools titles where he was a member of the winning team in the Coxed Quad Fours.
