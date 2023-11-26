The Rye Park 'monsters'

The quiet little village of Rye Park is facing an horrific invasion of huge alien monsters that look like they have landed from 'outer space'. Huge giants with four whirling arms that have put the villagers in fear for their futures.
Asking myself, "How can this be?" I drove out to see what this was all about and was staggered to see how many of these monsters had landed and encircled the village which was once so unassuming, but how things have changed.
I was flabbergasted as to how many of these monsters I saw and I do feel for the residents who have expressed their concerns. I have always been of the opinion that these wind turbines designed to generate electricity are already an obsolete technology and doubt their ability to maintain a reliable supply of power.
I am surely pleased they are not surrounding Boorowa, but let me finish with these thoughts. This push to build these wind farms is the greatest con imposed on the Australian people by the government, or, this power generation strategy is the greatest masterstroke of all times. Time will tell.
WITS
With the conflict in Gaza creating concern we are beginning to see protests here in Australia (and elsewhere) that are going well outside levels expected in this country. These protesters are exhibiting violence and thus we see more arrests, twenty three at the recent Port Botany protest. Interestingly the protesters screaming for piece, ask yourself, "Why demonstrate displaying so much hatred?"
Police Commissioner Karen Webb brought up a very valid comment in relation to the protests at Port Botany saying, "Most, or a large number, were professional protesters who currently are protesting about the Gaza conflict, but next week they'll protest about something else."
WITS
While on the subject of protests, it alarms me to see school kids 'wagging school' to march in protest about events in Gaza, in reality, a conflict they know too little about and are obviously largely misinformed. Teachers may well and truly be indoctrinating their personal views on children in their care, but worse, social media through platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram are serving up information that lacks balance, actually supplying misinformation. A good balance of what is being served out needs to be achieved so that children can make their own assumptions as to what is fact and what is often misguided fiction.
WITS
It is with relief I can inform you we are not alone here in Hilltops, after my condemnation of the roads Boorowa to Young, precisely many sections of, that relief comes when I discover that almost half of NSW roads are rated two stars or lower. Only 0.3 per cent of NSW roads can be rated five star. A one word description - WOEFUL!
WITS
A blonde asks a Harvey Norman salesperson, "What kind of TV is this?"
He tells her, "Sorry, we don't sell to blondes."
She returns the next day, her hair dyed red and asks the same question and is again told they don't sell to blondes, so she returns later having changed her whole appearance by putting in a false moustache and goatee beard and in a deep baritone says, "I want you to sell me that colour TV."
"Sorry," is the response, "we don't sell to blondes." Whereupon the blonde bursts into tears, "Why, why, why won't you sell me that TV?"
"Because it's a microwave."
