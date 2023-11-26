The Rye Park 'monsters'

While on the subject of protests, it alarms me to see school kids 'wagging school' to march in protest about events in Gaza, in reality, a conflict they know too little about and are obviously largely misinformed. Teachers may well and truly be indoctrinating their personal views on children in their care, but worse, social media through platforms like Tik Tok and Instagram are serving up information that lacks balance, actually supplying misinformation. A good balance of what is being served out needs to be achieved so that children can make their own assumptions as to what is fact and what is often misguided fiction.