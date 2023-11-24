Boorowa ePrescribing trial a first in NSW

The Boorowa Multipurpose Service (Hospital) is the first in the state to pilot a new program for ePrescribing in aged care beds.
The new program is still in development but should be operational in the Boorowa MPS before the end of the financial year.
Boorowa MPS Hospital, Facility Manager, Cecilia Walsh, said the team at Boorowa are very excited to be chosen to pilot the new program as it aims to improve patient care through a more efficient prescribing system.
She added the new system will reduce the time staff spend chasing up prescriptions and allow them to spend more time with patients.
Boorowa Pharmacist, Stephanie Corcoran, said it is very exciting to be part of the pilot to improve outcomes for patients.
"It's exciting a small town like Boorowa can be part of a program aimed at benefiting the whole state."
The Boorowa MPS has 12 permanent residents who stand to benefit from the new system, along with anyone who is admitted for respite care.
ePrescriptions are already in use by GPs and community pharmacies, but NSW Health doctors don't have access to ePrescribing technology within Commonwealth-funded aged care multipurpose centres where they still use paper prescriptions.
The new system will do away with paper scripts, improving efficiency with scripts going directly from doctors to pharmacies and ePrescriptions being automatically recorded within the patient's Electronic Medical Record (eMR).
This will streamline the process removing the need for clinicians to navigate multiple systems to gain a full picture of patients. It is hoped having prescription records in the eMR will allow more clinicians involved in patient care to see the full medication history of individuals, which in turn will deliver better clinical decision-making.
It's expected over time the new system will be rolled out more broadly, including to communities dependant on telehealth and virtual care, when there is a delay in seeing a doctor or no doctor locally.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.