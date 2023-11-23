Word in the street: Losing confidence in PM

Anthony Albanese seems to have found a way to distance himself from the problems currently facing the people he should be caring about - the Australian public. Our PM's solution seems to be go to the moon. Not literally, but our much travelled PM has had 19 junkets in his 19 months of 'serving Australia'. Nineteen trips totalling almost 390,000km which is a little more than the 384,400km on average the moon is from Earth.
The government is facing a mountain of challenges to ease the pain being experienced, with cost of living, rentals and health costs to name a few problems, then throw in the release of asylum seekers into our communities including known sex offenders and murderers. There was a push to have him stay and address these problems, but he's gone again. I put it to you, has community confidence in the PM also gone?
A busy weekend coming at the Recreation Park and Court House Park. Celebrating 100 years of the Country Women's Association being active in Boorowa, they are recognizing this achievement with a Fun Day in the recreation Park this Saturday, November 25 from 10.00am to 3.00pm. Fun for all with a sausage sizzle, Christmas shopping, live music and fun activities.
Also this Saturday November 25, the regular monthly markets in the Court House Park running from 9.00am until 1.00pm. Another chance to buy a bargain and Christmas gift. The Australia Day Committee will be manning the BBQ, so thanks to the generosity of the Rotary Club, a chance to support that committee as they prepare for Australia Day, 26 January 2024.
Speaking of Australia Day, the committee meeting held Tuesday of last week (November 14) has seen organization for 2024 well in hand. Now would be a good time to consider who needs recognition in the awards presented on Australia Day. Nomination forms are out and about for Citizen of the Year, sport nomination forms are available and Rotary will be looking for those young achievers. Nominations close about 15 December.
I wonder how long it takes before a whisper can be heard? I've been hearing lately that the road to Murringo then to Young is in a pretty poor state. Asking someone what the road was like, their answer, 'Shocking', prompted me to have a look. In sections 'shocking' would not be strong enough, disastrous or dangerous would be a more apt description.
Before a whisper becomes a scream, Hilltops Council needs to have a serious look, and really, they should hang their heads in shame. For the volume of traffic using those roads, some sections are definitely an accident waiting to happen. Council better have its insurance cover up to date as motor car repairers are the only ones appreciating the roads.
A highway patrol officer pulls over a car and says to the driver, "You have a broken tail light!" The driver says, "It must have just happened." The passenger, the driver's wife says, "I told you about it a few weeks ago."
The officer then says, "And your driver's licence has expired!" "Impossible!" screams the driver. "Don't you remember getting that letter last month?" says the wife.
The husband turns to the wife and screams, "For hell's sake, can't you keep that gob of yours shut?"
The police officer says, "Does your husband always talk to you like that? Only when he's drunk!" came the reply.
