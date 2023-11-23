Word in the street: Losing confidence in PM

Anthony Albanese seems to have found a way to distance himself from the problems currently facing the people he should be caring about - the Australian public. Our PM's solution seems to be go to the moon. Not literally, but our much travelled PM has had 19 junkets in his 19 months of 'serving Australia'. Nineteen trips totalling almost 390,000km which is a little more than the 384,400km on average the moon is from Earth.