Boorowa News
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Word in the street: Losing confidence in PM

By John Snelling
November 23 2023 - 11:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa CWA are celebrating their Centenary this weekend. Photo supplied.
Boorowa CWA are celebrating their Centenary this weekend. Photo supplied.

Anthony Albanese seems to have found a way to distance himself from the problems currently facing the people he should be caring about - the Australian public. Our PM's solution seems to be go to the moon. Not literally, but our much travelled PM has had 19 junkets in his 19 months of 'serving Australia'. Nineteen trips totalling almost 390,000km which is a little more than the 384,400km on average the moon is from Earth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help