Championship win for Boorowa rower in quad fours

At the NSW Independent Schools Rowing Championships local rower Harry Dymock and his crew took out the Championship rowing for Kinross Wollaroi School.
Harry's main event was the Schoolboy quad coxed four.
He rows for the Kinross Wollaroi schoolboys No 1 crew.
The crew consists of George Makem stroke, Oscar Cleary and Tom Day, Harry in the bow seat with Gus Peterson as cox.
The event drew a big field of 21 entries from all parts of NSW.
Harry rowed in Heat one of three.
The boys started well and were 8.36 seconds ahead at the 1000 metre mark and went on to win comfortably by 10.76 seconds in a time of six minutes 42 seconds.
Then came the final.
They again started well and were 5.6 seconds ahead at the 500 metre mark.
They continued to increase their lead to be 8.2 seconds ahead at the 1500 mark and ran out winners by 7.5 seconds in six minutes 45 seconds.
After 4000 metres of hard rowing, the Kinross Wallaroi crew were thrilled to receive gold medals as Independent Schools Schoolboy Coxed Quad Fours Champions for 2023.
Hunter Valley Grammar was second and the other Kinross Wollaroi crew in third place. The Regatta was held at the International Rowing Centre at Penrith.
