Championship win for Boorowa rower in quad fours

By John Dymock
November 24 2023 - 6:55pm
Harry Dymock and his crew in action taking out the NSW Independent Schools Rowing Championships.
At the NSW Independent Schools Rowing Championships local rower Harry Dymock and his crew took out the Championship rowing for Kinross Wollaroi School.

