Boorowa Newssport
Saturday, 25 November 2023
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Brett Stanford does well at Wheelchair Bowls titles

November 23 2023 - 6:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa wheelchair bowler, Brett Stanford. File photo.
Boorowa wheelchair bowler, Brett Stanford. File photo.

Boorowa's Brett Stanford has once again performed well at the State Wheelchair Bowls Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.