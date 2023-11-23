Brett Stanford does well at Wheelchair Bowls titles

Boorowa's Brett Stanford has once again performed well at the State Wheelchair Bowls Championships.
he 2023 Championships were held at South Taree Sports Club.
On Monday Brett lost his first game by seven shots and won his second by one shot.
On Tuesday the opposition became tougher and he lost two very close games by three shots and by two shots.
Wednesday the player that didn't make the final four played off for minor placings. Brett won this section so overall came in fifth.
Thanks must go to carers Dianne and Diedre who kept him on schedule all week
Congratulations Brett from Boorowa Ex services Bowlers.
At last Thursday social bowls Leon Downey and Lorraine Bales shared the trophy on 24 points . Veteran Dick Mattress came in third on 23. .
Bowls are on again Thursday 12-30 pm.
Pictured: Boorowa wheelchair bowler, Brett Stanford. File photo.
