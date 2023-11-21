Boorowa News
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Local News

Boorowa CWA Branch celebrates their Centenary Year

By Kirsty Miller
November 21 2023 - 11:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The CWA Fun in the Park Committee members with memorabilia including the Boorowa CWA banner and the original Boorowa CWA baby scales from 1934.
The CWA Fun in the Park Committee members with memorabilia including the Boorowa CWA banner and the original Boorowa CWA baby scales from 1934.

This year, 2023, marks the centenary of one of Boorowa's iconic organisations, the Boorowa Branch of the Country Women's Association (CWA) of New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help