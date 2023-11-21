Boorowa CWA Branch celebrates their Centenary Year

In the year 2000, building inspectors deemed the Boorowa CWA Hall unsafe and meetings were moved to the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. The CWA Hall was sold, and the State Office granted the Branch $5000 from the sale. There was recorded deep sadness felt by the CWA members and the community in seeing the sale of the CWA Hall, however in true CWA spirit all of the $5000 was donated to the local community. $1000 went to each of the five local organisations: Boorowa Central School, St Joseph's School, Boorowa and District Historical Society, Burrowa House, and Boorowa Hospital. From the sale of the contents of the Hall the Branch was able to donate a picnic table and seats, which were suitably engraved and installed at the picnic area of the Boorowa Court House.