Canellis unbeaten for Crocs

The Boorowa Crocs made an emphatic statement on Saturday at the Boorowa Rec Ground when they hosted ladder leading Stockinbingal in a battle of the form teams in their division.
The weather was hot, the outfield dry and the eskys full (but not for long) in Bay 13.
Boorowa lost the toss and Stock went into bat.
Alex Blomfield and Nick Dwyer got the new rock and set to work.
Jason Stuart caught their opener at cover off Nick Dwyer and Alex Blomfield quickly claimed their captain LBW to start well.
This brought Isaac Mitchell to the crease and he set about dispatching the Boorowa bowlers to all parts, smashing 86 off 38 balls before top edging a Josh Carmody off spinner to be caught by Mr Bump Jamie Golden.
The lower order batters had a few slogs, and they were eventually bowled out for 233.
Young debutant Fergus Smith was outstanding claiming 2/24 off his six overs.
Josh Carmody 3/41, Nick Dwyer 2/18, AJ O'Mara 1/32, Alex Blomfield 1/21 and Jason Stuart 1/18 were the other wicket takers in the 39 overs bowled.
Great catches and fielding by a number of the boys helped keep to total gettable.
It was a handy score posted, but the Croc ppeners Matty Canellis and Aaron Ludwig were confident striding out to the crease.
Runs were hard to come by early on in the innings, however the boys soon got into their stride.
The fast outfield helped Ludwig as he played some delicate strokes to reach 36 before getting caught and bowled by the Stock captain Nick Holt.
It was a sensational opening partnership of 111 between he and Canellis, and the boys had done their job beautifully.
This brought Captain Josh Carmody to the crease with about 123 to get. In an hour of some of the most explosive batting you will ever see, Carmody and Canellis put on 126 runs in the space of 10 overs.
Carmody was resolute in his defence, but also dispatched the poor balls to finish 43 not out - but today was all about Matthew Canellis.
Canellis played what many described as the best innings Boorowa has seen in decades.
No opposition bowler was safe as Canellis destroyed the fielding team by battering 13 sixes and 12 fours in his outstanding knock of 151 not out.
Canellis' driving and front foot power strokes were something that any Sydney grade cricketer would rarely be able to dream of, let alone play.
In an outstanding day for the Crocs, Canellis was the star of the show and proved why he should be feared by the rest of the competition.
What a great knock Matty, widely appreciated by the Bay 13 crowd and will no doubt be brought up in pub yarns for years to come.
Champagne Moment was Canellis scoring the winning runs with a monstrous six into the duck pond to also bring up his unbeaten 151.
Player's Player was Canellis in a landslide, however some votes went to debutant and future star Fergus Smith for his great bowling and fielding effort, and a couple to Spiritual Leader and Boorowa Icon Vincent Ryan.
The Crocs now head to Cootamundra this week to take them on at Albert Park this Saturday.
