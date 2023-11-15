Word in the street: Boorowa will not forget

It must be frustrating for retail outlets not being able to hire enough staff to cater for the anticipated Christmas rush. A frustration that could be amplified if cost of living pressures result in a drop in expenditure. I can only see electoral pain for any government who decided to reduce the dole, but I seriously think the dole is too generous and the incentive to work reduced. Among many problems government is facing. Let them come up with a solution to get young people working.