Thursday, 16 November 2023
Word in the street: Boorowa will not forget

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
November 15 2023 - 7:26pm
Part of the crowd who turned out to show their respects at Remembrance Day in Boorowa.
The Remembrance Day crowd shows Boorowa does not forget. A very important indication we don't want to forget the ultimate sacrifice made by thousands so that we can live as we do today. Like Anzac Day, we recognize the significance of these solemn moments. Lest we forget.

Debbie Evans

Journalist

I was born in Cowra and grew up in the region as part of a farming family. I've had extensive careers both in Journalism and Local Government. I'm passionate about supporting and advancing the local communities of the region and have a keen interest in the current affairs affecting residents. I love being outdoors and I live on a small rural property just outside Young. My spare time is spent with family and friends, camping, fishing, gardening, looking after my small flock of merino sheep and being with my companion dogs. I love to travel and I have been to New Zealand, Europe and Canada. I hope to travel more broadly in Europe in the coming years.

