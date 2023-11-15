Word in the street: Boorowa will not forget

The Remembrance Day crowd shows Boorowa does not forget. A very important indication we don't want to forget the ultimate sacrifice made by thousands so that we can live as we do today. Like Anzac Day, we recognize the significance of these solemn moments. Lest we forget.
WITS
My simple mind struggles to understand why the world supports Palestine and condemns Israel. I put this question to you. 'Who started this conflict with their invasion of Israel in October? Hamas, a barbaric terrorist regime controlling Palestine and behaving in a manner like the infamous US Manson Clan with no respect for human life.
Hamas has no qualms about using its own people as human shields. With so little respect for loss of human life, Hamas has no hesitation in using human loss as an exaggerated propaganda tool to attack Israel.
I have finally read a report from a columnist, Piers Akerman, that tells it as I feel should be said, 'There may well be well-meaning people among the pro-Palestine protesters waving their Hamas flags, Aboriginal flags and rainbow banners and chanting genocidal threats to Jews but if they want to free Palestine they should not be targeting Israel.
They should be fighting to free Palestine, free Gaza, and protesting to free their citizens from Hamas extreme barbarism.'
WITS
I read about this Brother Ismail, an Islamic cleric 'preaching' at Bankstown's Al Madina Dawah and displaying anger and inciting violence at his perceived happenings to brothers and sisters in Palestine. It is individuals like that we can only hope their actions don't promote violence on our streets. We don't want that and anyone preaching violence should, and I hope you agree, be deported.
WITS
After a couple of years presenting what is happening in Boorowa each Tuesday morning on 2LF, Angus Mitchell has called time, and Dean Franklin has taken up the reins. This little segment is very important in letting locals know what is happening locally. Great job done by Angus and I'm sure Dean will help keep us informed.
When I did the 'streets of Boorowa' my only concern was going down town having done the report and being told I didn't mention something. My response, 'If I'd known I'd have mentioned it!' News reporter Debbie Evans, Dean and myself need to know what is on. The numbers, Debbie 0437 238 052, Dean 0410 035 794 and myself 0428 853 348. Help us keep Boorowa informed.
WITS
Metrication created a loss in translation with well known idioms such as 'A miss is as good as 1.6kilometres' or 'Put your best 0.3 of a metre forward.' Talking of child education try 'Spare the 5.03 metres and spoil the child'. Get this one, 'give a man 2.5 cm and he'll take 1.6 kilometres'. Let's finish with the old tongue twister, 'Peter Piper picked 8.87 litres of pickled peppers'. Sometimes change can create its own problems.
WITS
It must be frustrating for retail outlets not being able to hire enough staff to cater for the anticipated Christmas rush. A frustration that could be amplified if cost of living pressures result in a drop in expenditure. I can only see electoral pain for any government who decided to reduce the dole, but I seriously think the dole is too generous and the incentive to work reduced. Among many problems government is facing. Let them come up with a solution to get young people working.
