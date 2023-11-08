Remembrance day this Saturday

Saturday is Remembrance Day and the Boorowa RSL Sub-branch has a number of special activities planned.
There will be a Memorial service at the war memorial at 10.45am and this will be followed by a diggers lunch provided by the Boorowa Ex-services Club and barefoot bowls will commence at 1.30pm.
Cost is $50 per person with sign-up at the Ex-services Club.
With this year the 104th year since the first Remembrance Day it is a poignant reminder to locals to show their respect for those who have ensured their safety.
At 11am on November 11, 1918 the guns on the Western Front fell silent after more than four years of continuous warfare.
The allied armies had driven the German invaders back, having inflicted heavy defeats upon them over the preceding four months. In November the Germans called for an armistice in order to secure a peace settlement.
The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month attained a special significance in the post-war years. The moment when hostilities ceased on the Western Front became universally associated with the remembrance of those who had died in the war.
The first modern world conflict had brought about the mobilisation of over 70 million people and left between 9 and 13 million dead, perhaps as many as one-third of them with no known grave. The allied nations chose this day and time for the commemoration of their war dead.
On the first anniversary of the armistice in 1919 two minutes silence was instituted as part of the main commemorative ceremony at the new Cenotaph in London.
