Boorowa turns out in force for Halloween

"People are very ingenious with their costumes too. Four young girls really caught my eye this year, Ivy Taylor, Daisy Van Leeuwen, Milly Dymock and Belinda Lawler all dressed as Oopma loompas. The ingenuity of these girls impressed me so much. They all raided their wardrobes and finished off their costumes with a trip to the op shop. Just goes to show you don't need to spend a fortune to fully participate in the festivities.