Boorowa turns out in force for Halloween

The popularity of Halloween in Boorowa continues to grow, thanks in part to the efforts of local woman Amanda Ingall.
Amanda co-ordinates much of Boorowa's Halloween activities through the Boorowa-Halloween Participants Facebook page. She set up the page initially to make it safer for her own child to trick or treat, but it's now turned into a community wide co-ordination hub for the event.
Amanda described Halloween in Boorowa this year as "fantastic".
"We're in our eighth year and Halloween here has been progressively growing like a 'rock gathering moss', and this year has been the biggest yet.
"I welcomed 150 - 200 children to my house for Trick or Treat.
"Overall we had 39 houses registered to take part and 18 people walking around giving out treats. We also received donations of lollies from individuals and from four businesses to distribute on their behalf, all adding to the fun.
"The Hospital, Ambulance Station and Burrowa House took part too, and it was very exciting for the residents of Burrowa House to have the kids all turn up for a visit."
Amanda became involved after several visits to the US around the time of Halloween.
"I had a young child at the time and wanted him to be able to participate in Halloween in a safe environment.
"Essentially, I wanted to set up a network of safe houses locally," she said.
"Now people register if they are participating, we create a list of locations and I put a map on our Facebook page for people to follow.
"We then work on a balloon system to help people find locations.
"When people register I distribute balloons with a note explaining what to do and the hours they are working on, they put their balloons out when they are ready to go, and pop them when they're finished," she said.
"Its a pretty basic set-up but it works well and its really great to see families out enjoying themselves.
"People are very ingenious with their costumes too. Four young girls really caught my eye this year, Ivy Taylor, Daisy Van Leeuwen, Milly Dymock and Belinda Lawler all dressed as Oopma loompas. The ingenuity of these girls impressed me so much. They all raided their wardrobes and finished off their costumes with a trip to the op shop. Just goes to show you don't need to spend a fortune to fully participate in the festivities.
"For me Halloween is all about giving back to the community and you're never too old to trick or treat."
To participate next year contact Amanda through her Facebook page.
