Boorowa gymnasts compete in State Gymnastics Championships

Last weekend five gymnasts from the Boorowa Gymnastic Club competed as part of the Western Region Level 3 and 4 teams at the NSW State Gymnastic Championships held at the gymnastic centre at Rooty Hill.
Anna Cockburn, Lara Rathjen and Claire Corkhill competed in Level 4.
They all received their best apparatus score on Vault with Anna receiving 8.85, Lara 8.7 and Claire 8.6.
The level three competitors were Pippa Sherwood and Ruby Walsh.
The girls also received their best apparatus score on Vault with Ruby gaining a silver with a 9.1 score and Pippa 8.9.
Pippa was placed in Silver Banding overall.
Three sessions were held over three days with approximately 100 competitors in each level in each sessions.
A very exciting and busy weekend for all. We now look forward to our club competition.
