Mark Dwyer by three in social bowls

At Thursdays social bowls Mark Dwyer held his nerve to win with 23 points.
There was a three way tie for second between Garry Dwyer, Lorraine Bales and Daryll Murphy.
There is the upcoming Presidents day on December 3, so teams will need to be collected and placed on the noticeboard.
All bowlers are welcome at the annual general meeting of the Bowls Club to be held at the club on Monday, December 4 at 6 Pm .
Bowls may not be on this Thursday because of a large funeral. Check with the club before coming along.
