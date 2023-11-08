Word in the street: A conversation for change

Much has been said of late of the need to unite all Australians, from our oldest inhabitants, to people born here, to people who have come from overseas with the aim of calling Australia home.
No one should feel they are being singled out and treated differently to all the other millions of people seeking the same recognition.
Surely, we can't be too far away, as a nation, to agree that all Indigenous persons do have the same opportunities or rights as the other 96 percent.
I don't want to create controversy in expressing my views, but know my ideas will anger some, but if controversy is created, that is how conversations begin, and until we, that is all of us, begin to talk, anything approaching utopia here in the land we love can't be achieved.
Where do I begin? Let's start with one flag. We should only fly our national flag on public buildings, so we should talk about what flag represents us all.
I have often wondered why our sporting stars compete in green and gold instead of red, white and blue. Maybe we should talk of adopting green and gold as truly nationally identifying colours - including a 'new' flag.
Controversially, I have never agreed with these 'Welcome to Country Ceremonies' that seem to have proliferated in more modern times. I ask you, what country?
Last I heard there were about 200 Aboriginal Nations (Mobs) scattered throughout Australia. If we're going to have a 'Welcome to Country Ceremony', make it a warm welcome to Australia, or simply our state or town.
We have to start somewhere to look at these issues but eventually look at State powers and purpose, republic and so much more. People don't like change, but sometimes change is necessary. Maybe now is a good time to start talking.
WITS
Chatting to a tradie, mention was made of the wonderful facilities at the Showground. The tradie, a keen sportsman, then said we need a pavilion, a clubhouse so to speak, at the Recreation Park.
In the late 90's or early 2000's mention was made of such a structure overlooking the oval, also including toilets and storage facilities, a great benefit to users of the Recreation Oval.
This should not be a pipe dream and Hilltops Council should look at the idea. Cost of course is a factor, but the tradie suggested there are enough tradies in town to provide the skills to construct such a facility and make a dream become reality.
Footnote: Loved report filed by Jelisa Apps last week about Mal Meninga visiting the Showground for the recent carnival and praising highly the running of the event, and, I dare say, the facilities.
WITS
A snail has been unemployed for months and looking for a job, finding one as a vacuum-cleaner salesman. He goes to his first prospect, knocks on the front door and explains to the owner he is selling vacuum cleaners.
The owner turns around, whacks him and throws him all the way to the end of the driveway. Six months later, the snail arrives back at the front door and asks, "Why did you do that?"
WITS
PM Albanese says cost of living is their party's first priority. The problem has been there since first elected and to my mind The Voice seemed to be his one and only priority.
He must align the priorities, people are suffering hardship and want action. He would do well to remember disgruntled people have long memories.
