Word in the street: A conversation for change

By John Snelling
November 9 2023 - 9:29am
Does Boorowa Recreation Park need a pavilion? Perhaps its time to re-start the conversation on whether one is needed and how it can be provided.
Much has been said of late of the need to unite all Australians, from our oldest inhabitants, to people born here, to people who have come from overseas with the aim of calling Australia home.

