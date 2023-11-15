Boorowa News
Thursday, 16 November 2023
Pump track for Boorowa

Debbie Evans
By Debbie Evans
November 16 2023 - 10:31am
Max with Emma from the Roadhouse Cafe, and one of the petitions currently circulating at local businesses for people to show their support for the development of the pump track. Photo supplied.
They are a duo on a mission, Max and his mother Theresa Galvin, are both passionate about the construction of a pump track for Boorowa.

