New street names for the Donohue Estate

Five street names have been endorsed by Hilltops Council for the new Donohue Estate in Boorowa.
Council considered a report on the street names at its last meeting on October 25.
The names are Kenmare Street, Swan Court, Grawlin Street, Scarteen Street and Monash Court.
In a report to Council the Director of Planning, Jaime Dyhrberg, said Council placed the names on public exhibition for a period of 28 days and 10 submissions had been received relating to the names.
The report stated, "one submission supports the developers proposed names, one suggested Aboriginal language names and one suggesting a name associated with history of Boorowa such as Tipperary, the county where the first Irish settlers came to Boorowa from. One submission suggested names associated with founding families or the bush rangers that used to frequent Boorowa and one submission noting 'Monash Avenue'.
"The majority of public submissions are suggestions of road names that are associated with the children's names of the Donohoe family that previously owned the land. Names suggested include: Phillip Place (named after Phillip Donohoe) John Street (named after John Donohoe) Max Avenue (named after Max Donohoe) Paddy's Road (named after Paddy Donohoe) Marie Cresent (named after Marie Donohoe).
"The Submissions note: The Donohoe's were the town butcher's and the proposed subdivision is on the land which was used to hold their stock before slaughter. All five siblings were well known and vibrant members of the Boorowa community.
"In response to submissions, the developer's proposal includes one Aboriginal language name being 'Grawlin' which satisfies and is in line with the Guidelines. In association with Boorowa's Irish Heritage, the developer proposed Kenmare, Kerry and Scarteen. Additionally, the name Tipperary is used currently in Hilltops, in Tipperary Lane north of Young which is the road to the Tipperary Golf Club.
"In relation to the Donohoe Family names, previously the developer of the land has had discussions with the Donohoe family, relating to potential renaming of roads in the subdivision. The developer proposed Tip Road to be named Donohoe's Road. But that proposal was later withdrawn as the Donohoe family did not agree to using their name, and the family were satisfied with only using their name in the name of the subdivision, 'Donohoe's Estate'.
"Tip Road is proposed to be renamed Merino Road."
The new street names will be applied to roads in Donohoe's Estate, replacing road names which currently appear on the subdivision plans as follows.
Council will now proceed to finalisation of the road names with the NSW Geographical Names Board.
