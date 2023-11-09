Boorowa News
A portrait from the past

November 9 2023 - 7:50pm
Artist Therese Crowe with the portrait of Walter Mason, his family has indicated deep appreciation for her artistic skill and sensitivity.
A challenging commission from a local family has encouraged a district artist to produce a portrait of a Boorowa man who perished in Singapore during World War II as a prisoner of the Japanese.

