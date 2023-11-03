Word in the street: Time for community unity

The people have spoken and voted in no uncertain terms to stop this idea of a further bureaucracy in Parliament, a Voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Seemingly, like the little boy with an unpopular cricket decision, took his bat and ball and went home, we now see Indigenous leaders (and others), accusing Australians of making a 'shameful mistake'. Billions of dollars are already committed to services for Aboriginal people, we now should, as Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has suggested, audit this expenditure and ensure it is going where needed and not wasted honestly or otherwise. Already in place are educational and health facilities, we must ensure they are set up satisfactorily and where needed, fix them. That's why we elect politicians isn't it? We can check on the money, ensure Aboriginal services are effectively managed, provide housing and schools, but we must not, and this applies nationwide, allow Australia to become divided. Everything being done should unify with all Australians being treated equally. It is what we all should expect.