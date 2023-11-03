Word in the street: Time for community unity

The people have spoken and voted in no uncertain terms to stop this idea of a further bureaucracy in Parliament, a Voice for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders. Seemingly, like the little boy with an unpopular cricket decision, took his bat and ball and went home, we now see Indigenous leaders (and others), accusing Australians of making a 'shameful mistake'. Billions of dollars are already committed to services for Aboriginal people, we now should, as Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has suggested, audit this expenditure and ensure it is going where needed and not wasted honestly or otherwise. Already in place are educational and health facilities, we must ensure they are set up satisfactorily and where needed, fix them. That's why we elect politicians isn't it? We can check on the money, ensure Aboriginal services are effectively managed, provide housing and schools, but we must not, and this applies nationwide, allow Australia to become divided. Everything being done should unify with all Australians being treated equally. It is what we all should expect.
Boorowa Community Landcare Group is currently hoping to gain funding through the SE Region to appoint a BCLG Co-ordinator. This person would analyse events, activities and initiatives enabling best outcomes for BCLG projects and members. The group has formulated a survey from a July Strategic Planning Meeting and had it circulated to members. Twenty questions for consideration with members asked to return the surveys by November 30. Like to know more about Landcare, now would be a good time to call into the Landcare Office in the Council Chamber building Corner Market and Pudman Streets, or contact Amber Kelly on officebclg@gmail.com.
As the weather gets hotter, we are seeing more fires to the extent you ask yourself, 'How are they all starting?' Nature is the cause often, but I feel some fires have been deliberately lit,A 13 year old girl has recently been charged, but is still to have her day in court. with lighting several fires at Tamworth the other week. Police are also looking for the driver of a white Nissan Patrol who is thought to have started fires near Kempsey. Every fire, be it in bush, residential or industrial is investigated, as should be, and offenders made face severe penalties akin to, at least, potential or actual manslaughter. The scourge of juvenile crime doesn't appear to be abating, not just arson related, but across the Australian community. Consequences can be devastating and penalties should reflect their crimes.
The Boorowa Australia Day Committee is holding a meeting Tuesday November 14, 7pm, Ex-Services Club. Australia Day is a popular celebration here, we have a strong committee, but new faces and ideas are always welcome. With Australia Day approaching, it's time to think about nominating our wonderful voluntary workers for recognition at our Australia Day Awards. Nomination forms are out soon.
Two neighbours have been fighting with each other for almost four decades. Bob buys a Great Dane and teaches it to go to the dunny in Tom's yard. For one whole year Tom ignores the dog, so Bob buys a cow and teaches it to go to the dunny in Tom's yard. After about a year and a half of Bob's cow crapping in Tom's yard a semi pulls up in front of Tom's house. Bob runs over and demands to know what's in the semi-trailer. 'My new pet elephant,' Tom replies solemnly.
