Artists to hold Murringo Barracks exhibition

Local artist Denise Scholz-Wulfing together with friend and collaborator Karen Ball are holding an exhibition of etchings at the Murringo Barracks in November and December.
The exhibition is titled Past and Present and references the local landscape, mythology, and personal interpretations of memory and place.
Denise's work is more literal with scenes from Murringo and Boorowa, with a work showing the joy of walking up the river near the bridge on a calm morning and another work titled After the Flood showing the brooding drama of bare trees and flood debris.
Karen's work is more about the suggestion of things past and present with references to place, thoughts and memory.
All the works are etchings, which is a form of printmaking, using either metal or plastic plates which are then etched or scratched to form an image. The plate is then inked up by hand, then wiped down then printed using an etching press.
The techniques are very labour intensive and time consuming and involves a high level of skill. These are artists prints and not to be confused with commercial reproductions.
So come along to the exhibition or join one of the events associated with the exhibition, such as plein-air drawing in the lovely Murringo Barrack grounds and morning tea on November 12 for $30.
Or the grand opening with artists' floor talk and afternoon tea on November 5.
Join in Denise's dry point etching workshop for beginners or anyone wanting to learn printmaking at the Boorowa Museum Sunday, November 26 from 10am to 4pm for $140, all materials and morning tea included.
The exhibition at Murringo Barracks runs for all of November and December on weekends and is open from 10am to 4pm.
Denise Scholz-Wulfing also gives demonstration of letterpress printing on the old Boorowa News printing press at the Boorowa Museum Print Studio on the first Saturday of every month.
These demonstrations are open to the general public and all are welcome to attend.
