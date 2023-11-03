Chamber elects executive

Garrett Robinson has been returned as the president of the Boorowa Business Chamber.
The Boorowa Business Chamber (BBC) annual general meeting was held on Monday, October 23, and saw Mr Robinson returned for another term.
Other executive appointments include; vice-president, Mel Whitechurch; secretary, Lyn Diskon; treasurer, Kerrie Dansey and publicity, Garrett Robinson.
General committee members who were elected are Kim Rogers, Amanda Serafin and Anneliese Wilson.
In his president's report Mr Robinson said there had been a number of highlights for the Chamber.
"We have held 12 months of successful business networking events including Business Over Breakfast and Business After Hours.
"Our annual Business Awards returned after five year's absence and special thanks to the community for the support of the awards making them a huge success.
"On the tourism front, the Tourism sub-committee of the Chamber has helped to purchase the iconic sheep which have been painted and strategically placed around the town, we also have a web site up and running and have established a silo art committee.
"I have attended multiple meetings with Hilltops Council and helped to foster a strong relationship between Council and the Chamber.
"Boorowa will again bring the Hilltops Christmas Spending Spree to the local community with assistance from a grant from the Bango Wind Farm Community Enhancement Fund. The Spending Spree will kick off on Monday, November 13 and run through to Friday December 15. The winning entry will be drawn on Saturday, December 16.
"I wish to thank all the members who have paid their membership and continue to support the Boorowa Business Chamber," Mr Garrett said.
The BBC is pleased to announce Boorowa IGA plus Liquor has come on board to sponsor the Christmas LightUp competition this year.
Entry forms for the competition can be found at the Boorowa IGA plus Liquor, on the Boorowa Business Chamber web site www.boorowabusinesschamber. com.au or by dropping an email to the Chamber at info@boorowabusinesschamber.com.au.
