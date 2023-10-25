Word in the street: Community backs carnival

What an amazing sight, the Showground last Friday, a virtual sea of kids and from my observation, all having a great time, with 350 netball/touch football teams enjoying the fun - a total in excess of 4,000 people filling the area. Great to see the Carnival back and so many visitors, many for the first time and amazed by the facilities and organization. Well done and thanks to the horde of volunteers that make it all possible.
As I stood there taking it all in, again I am so impressed with how wonderful this facility is catering for such a diverse range of activities. Hilltops should be promoting this facility to the utmost, definitely a jewel in their crown.
WITS
How much has the Voice referendum cost? Research shows 500 communities need water, and instead of buying water, the Yes23 companies gave millions to American tech companies for online advertising.
Corporations such as Westfarmers, who through Bunnings, sell cheap water tanks, but where they could have donated tanks to these 500 communities, $2million went to Yes 23, then to Silicon Valley (US), again for advertising.
This is one example, our big banks donated $7.25million to Yes23. Money squandered which, between advertising and referendum costs, would come to almost half a million dollars - enough to build a number of small dams or more than 200,000 22.500 litre water tanks. Such donations would help these dry communities and boost Australian productivity to say the least.
All these corporate bodies splashed the cash for Yes23, but I wonder what the shareholders would think of that. I think collectively we would be shocked by the total amounts spent on this futile project.
WITS
More frequently we are hearing of unruly classrooms where teachers are finding it increasingly challenging to impart the knowledge so necessary in the development of young people.
I found this 'proxy' letter from a teacher to a parent that should have home keepers thinking: 'Parents, if you let your child argue with you, they will argue with me. If you let your child speak to you in a disrespectful tone, they will take that tone with me. If you allow your child to break rules without consequence, they will not do what I say either. You see, you are your child's first and most important teacher. We can only build on the foundation you've laid at home'.
It is obvious that youth crime is on the rise, even beyond the schools, there is apparent lack of respect for authority and sadly the rights of others. It is good to have the talk, but we must ask ourselves, 'Where do we go from here?' News every week shows the problems are increasing. Solutions and action is needed.
WITS
A bloke sat in a pub, just drinking a beer and minding his own business, when all of a sudden, a big hoon came in, knocked him off his stool and said, "That was a karate chop from Korea!" The bloke dusted himself down, got back on his stool and had another beer. All of a sudden the hoon knocked him down again and said, "That was a judo chop from Japan!" He'd had enough of this treatment and left the pub, only to return 15 minutes later and, with a huge WHACK, knocked the hoon unconscious. He looked at the barman and said, "When he wakes up, tell him that was a crowbar from Mitre 10."
WITS
Time flies. Reminder, Tuesday, November 7 , Melbourne Cup Day, Hospital Auxiliary Cup Luncheon at the Ex-Services.
