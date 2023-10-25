Boorowa News
Word in the street: Community backs carnival

By John Snelling
October 26 2023 - 9:31am
Some of the Touch and Netball Carnival participants enjoying the day on Friday.
What an amazing sight, the Showground last Friday, a virtual sea of kids and from my observation, all having a great time, with 350 netball/touch football teams enjoying the fun - a total in excess of 4,000 people filling the area. Great to see the Carnival back and so many visitors, many for the first time and amazed by the facilities and organization. Well done and thanks to the horde of volunteers that make it all possible.

