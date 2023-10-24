Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

CWA plans centenary party for November

October 25 2023 - 10:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

There's lots of excitement going on in Boorowa CWA as it gears up for its centenary "Fun in the Park" event, which is being held at Boorowa Recreational Park on Saturday, November 25.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.