CWA plans centenary party for November

There's lots of excitement going on in Boorowa CWA as it gears up for its centenary "Fun in the Park" event, which is being held at Boorowa Recreational Park on Saturday, November 25.
Activities will kick off at 10am through to 2pm and "Fun in the Park" will cater for all ages with games for kids, a sausage sizzle, and Christmas crafts and cooking all for sale.
There will also be a display of Boorowa CWA memorabilia and a huge centenary cake for all to enjoy.
The mayor, Margaret Roles, deputy mayor, Alison Foreman and other councillors will also be in attendance.
Mark your diaries as you won't want to miss this one.
On Tuesday, October 10, Boorowa CWA met for its 2023 annual general meeting.
The election of new officials was presided over by Ms Carol Xuereb, former president of Young Branch.
The new committee comprises:
President: Belle Banks.
Secretary: Karen Smith.
Treasurer: Jane Saillard.
Vice presidents: Yvonne Murphy and Christine Coble.
International officer: Virginia Keighley.
Handicrafts officer: Sina Banks.
Land cookery officer: Christine Coble.
Publicity officer: Kirsty Miller.
Cultural officer: Natalie Downey.
Group councillors: Karen Smith and Jane Saillard.
Catering committee: Christine Coble, Fiona Gorham, Kirsty Miller, Virginia Keighley, Jayne Apps.
There have been some major highlights for the Boorowa CWA this year serving the Boorowa community in the following ways.
At the recent South West Group CWA annual general meeting in October 2023, Boorowa received two awards; The Enid Smith Trophy for most increased membership, and the award for the Best Secretary Annual Report.
The creation of a Centenary cookbook has also been a major achievement for the branch in the lead up to the Centenary celebrations.
The book retails for $18 and is available from the Boorowa Arts and Crafts Co-op in the Old Boorowa Courthouse.
