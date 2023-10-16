Boorowa voters say 'no'

The majority of eligible voters in the Boorowa area voted "no" in Saturday's Voice referendum.
According to figures from the Australian Electoral Commission of the 967 votes cast at the Boorowa Central School 224 people voted "yes", 733 voted "no", with 10 informal votes.
Polling at the Bigga Memorial Hall saw nine people vote "yes", with 117 voting "no" and two informal votes.
Voting at the Rye Park Memorial Hall saw 30 people vote "yes" and 98 vote "no", with one informal vote counted.
On Monday Member for Hume, Angus Taylor, gave his thanks to voters for taking part in the referendum.
"Thank you to all who voted in the Voice Referendum and to those who volunteered in Hume and across the country to keep Australia united and protect our Constitution," Mr Taylor said.
"The people of Hume have spoken, with around 74 per cent so far rejecting the Prime Minister's divisive proposal.
"I want to see a united Australia, not a divided Australia.
"While we may hold differences of opinion, it's important these opinions don't diminish our love for our country or our regard for each other.
"We all want to see Indigenous disadvantage addressed in order to close the gap.
"The Coalition is once again committing to a Royal Commission into Child Sex Abuse in Indigenous Communities and an audit into spending on Indigenous programs so the money is spent where it's needed.
"We also need a focus on boosting law and order, increasing school attendance and building employment in remote communities.
"On Saturday Australians made it clear to the Prime Minister that he has the wrong priorities.
"The Albanese Labor Government's focus must now shift to helping families struggling with the rising cost of living and bringing down inflation.
"This will help all Australians," he concluded.
