Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Peg Merriman to turn 100

October 19 2023 - 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Local treasure, Peg Merriman, reaches a notable milestone when on November 8, she celebrates her centennial birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.