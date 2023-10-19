Peg Merriman to turn 100

Local treasure, Peg Merriman, reaches a notable milestone when on November 8, she celebrates her centennial birthday.
Having spent her childhood on a property at Tambo, Queensland, Peg married Bruce Merriman in 1948, initially settling in Yass. In the early fifties, Peg and Bruce moved with their young family and merino sheep stud to Boorowa, which she says was the best thing ever!
Her early years in town were filled with their six young children and the family Merino stud which required boundless attention and energy from both her and Bruce. Her love for Merino wool has always been evident - as a spinner and knitter she has made beautiful garments for her family and endless babies born in the district - and she remains interested in all things wool through her clothing, sheep shows and local ram sales.
A well-known and much-loved member of the Boorowa community, Peg has contributed to the district in many ways with her trademark spirit of generosity and fun. As a valued participant of many location institutions, Peg has helped shape the famous culture of Boorowa through her involvement with all codes of football, the swimming club, girl guides, the show society, Probus and hospital events.
Her contributions are cherished by the local community as demonstrated by Peg being made a life member of the Boorowa Rugby Club in 2010 and then receiving the Len and Joan Oxley Memorial Award at the 2021 Australia Day awards for her lifetime of service to Boorowa.
Peg's cheers of support for those playing sport across generations are well known -distinctly loud and encouraging, many will recall her shouts of "Go Goldies" from the side-lines and her much cherished, hand-made woollen ties that proudly hang from the necks of many local rugby players.
Donating her time, food and advice Peg has friends near and far who are always welcomed with a cuppa. Her ability to call it as it is, alongside her laconic wit and unique turn of phrase, endears her to many. With a great number of years spent in Boorowa, Peg has a large collection of local stories and anecdotes, recalled with astounding details, that have captivated listeners, leaving them with a smile, for decades.
Most notable is Peg's support of and engagement with young people. It is this interaction that has connected her to most families in the district through the generations. Her interest in their lives is always positive and encouraging, and using her renowned sharp memory, Peg has the uncanny ability to keep abreast of their ongoing achievements in family, school and work across time.
In celebration of Peg's 100th birthday and her contribution to her family and local community, a lunch with family is being organised for Wednesday, November 8 at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club.
In recognition of Peg's love for Boorowa and as a SURPRISE for her, the Merriman family would like to invite all those that have been part of her life for afternoon tea from 2.30pm to 4pm. Those that would like to attend are asked to RSVP to pegmerriman100bday@gmail.com by Monday, October 30, 2023 - and remember the afternoon tea is a surprise!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.