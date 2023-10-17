Regenerative farming day highlights how to 'farm smarter, not harder'

A day dedicated to discovering the benefits of regenerative farming attracted more than 80 participants to Boorowa on Friday.
The event "Farm Smarter, Not Harder" was presented by the Arnott family on their property, Hanaminno, on Brial Road with the aim of helping participants to learn ways of unleashing the benefits of regenerative farming for economic growth, ecological prosperity and farm business resilience in an uncertain future.
Visitors from as far a field as Gympie in Queensland and Warrnambool in Victoria attended the event to share in the wisdom of featured speakers Hamish Mackay on Biodynamics and Stuart Andrews on Natural Sequence Farming.
All were welcome to Country by Paul Girrawah House at the opening of the day.
Mr Mackay then took participants on a hands on, step by step journey through the making of two different Biodynamic composts using the compost sites at Hanaminno for practical demonstrations.
The first involved the use of buried cow horns to store and mature farm gathered cow manure to produce a concentrated soil preparation and the other, the building of a compost pile using farm sourced cow pats, with the addition of biodynamic preparations like yarrow, camomile, stinging nettle, oak and valerian.
The end products of both are concentrates which are diluted and spread back on the soil at Hanaminno to enhance fertility and plant health.
Mr Mackay also spoke about the spiritual links involved in regenerative farming.
Stuart Andrews explained the benefits of Natural Sequence Farming which reads the landscape and allows landholders to work with it to create contour banks to capture water and nutrients, making them more available on sloping land for greater farm profitability. At the same time reducing erosion through the control of water runoff.
He also spoke of the role of exotic species including deciduous trees and weeds in the system to help build the fertility of soil and productivity of the land. The Natural Sequence Farming methodology aims to build landscape, restore its function, increase farm profitability, build natural capital and play a part in managing climate.
Participants enjoyed a lunch of locally sourced produce and a lively panel discussion to round out the day.
