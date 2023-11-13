Frost cuts crop expectations

Crops in the Boorowa area have been seriously impacted by late frost with many now expected to be below average in yield.
Crops had been on track for average to above average yields, according to Agronomist with Corkhill Ag Services, Marty Corcoran.
However, the outlook changed quickly with frosts hitting low lying crops around Boorowa at the end of October and the start of November.
Mr Corcoran said some badly affected crops had already been cut for hay. However, he remained optimistic crops sown at higher elevations would still be alright.
"Harvest should start in early December and I think the season will be slightly shorter than normal for the majority of crops." He said.
In relation to prices Mr Corcoran said ,"prices for APW wheat should be north of $400 a tonne whilst Canola will be around $650 a tonne, down a little on the past couple of years but still pretty good."
Anyone looking for agronomy assistance can contact Mr Corcoran through Corkhill Ag 6385 3611.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.