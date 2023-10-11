1220 years service

Boorowa's new Combined Fire Station to house four local brigades was officially opened and long service medals recognising 1,220 years of service were presented on Saturday morning, October 7, 2023.
The Boorowa Combined Station on Ballyryan Road will house five tankers and associated equipment for the Boorowa Hughstonia, Boorowa North, Boorowa Support and Gunnary brigades.
The five bay station built for $512,000 and funded from the Rural Firefighting Fund, includes a multi purpose room, kitchenette and amenities to support firefighting operations and training around the Boorowa area.
Member for Cootamundra, Steph Cooke, Hilltops Council Mayor, Marg Roles and Rural Fire Service (RFS) Superintendent, Trevor Reeves, representing the NSW Fire Commissioner performed the opening.
In addition to the new facility opening the Gunnary Brigade were also presented with their new Category 1 Rural Fire Service tanker which is replacing the brigade's 16 year old tanker.
Members of all four brigades were on hand and also to take part in the presentation of long service medals to 28 brigade members, recognising a total of 1,220 years of service to the Boorowa community and RFS.
South West Slopes RFS Zone District Manager, Andrew Dillon, said "I am extremely proud of the service all 28 medal recipients have given and will continue to give to keep the Boorowa community safe.
"However, I would like to make special mention of three members who have each given 60 plus years of service - Patricia Croker, Michael Corkhill Snr and Paul Crowe.
"Patricia is receiving a 60 year medal clasp for 63 years of service in the Gunnary and Taylors Flat Brigade.
"Michael Corkhill Snr is receiving his 60 year medal for 64 years of service with the Boorowa Hughstonia brigade where he has served as a Deputy Captain.
"Paul Crowe is receiving his 60 year medal for 65 years of service with the Gunnary brigade." See next week's edition for more on medal presentations.
