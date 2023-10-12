Good luck Year 12, 2023

To the 2023 graduating class of Amanda, Dijana, Imogen, Jospeh, Joshua, Katlyn, Lily, Logan, Shakaya and Stephanie, on behalf of the staff and students at Boorowa Central School, your parents and the Boorowa Community, I wish you the very best for the Higher School Certificate examinations and hope that you will achieve results you can be proud of. Remember that these results do not define who you are, they are simply the end of one journey and the beginning of the next.

