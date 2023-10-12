Good luck Year 12, 2023

It is with mixed emotions that I say farewell to yet another cohort of Year 12 students at Boorowa Central School.
Whilst I am proud of the young men and women who have completed 13 years of schooling, I am also saddened by the fact that their journey with us has all but finished.
Some of the students have completed every single minute of their education within Boorowa Central School classrooms and this time has helped shaped them into the caring and community minded students who they are today.
To celebrate their final week of formal schooling, Year 12 took part in a variety of activities at the end of last Term.
The week began with their Graduation assembly.
This included speeches from myself, Year Advisor Miss Johnson, a farewell from the 7-10 Student Representative Council and a final message from year 12. Students received their final school report, enjoyed a video of their time at Boorowa Central and the assembly culminated in a standing ovation as each student had their name called for their final roll call.
It was an emotional event which was enjoyed by all of those who attended.
Thankfully, this emotion was well and truly off-set by the hilarious antics of the year 12 students in the muck-up assembly that followed.
Personal items of staff were auctioned back to their owners and plenty of cream and other assorted items were successfully smeared on faces, in hair and all over clothing - much to the enjoyment of the crowd and those involved.
Year 12 also enjoyed dressing up in a different theme each day, 'mucking-up' the school and sharing a BBQ breakfast with the staff on their last day of school.
I am sure I will be finding small reminders of Year 12 for many weeks to come, some of which I may need discuss with one or 2 of them at their Formal on 11 November.
At 9.50am on Wednesday, October 11, every student sitting the HSC in NSW will be opening their English examination, looking at their questions for the very first time, taking a deep breath and applying the culmination of 13 years of schooling to achieve their very best result.
I sincerely hope that they feel equipped with the skills and knowledge to ace not only their HSC examinations but life after school.
Thankfully, those who are relying on results to gain university admission have been offered early entry so some of this pressure has been diminished slightly.
Nevertheless, I am sure that each of our students will apply their very best efforts to each examination to ensure they achieve results that reflects their hard work.
To the 2023 graduating class of Amanda, Dijana, Imogen, Jospeh, Joshua, Katlyn, Lily, Logan, Shakaya and Stephanie, on behalf of the staff and students at Boorowa Central School, your parents and the Boorowa Community, I wish you the very best for the Higher School Certificate examinations and hope that you will achieve results you can be proud of. Remember that these results do not define who you are, they are simply the end of one journey and the beginning of the next.
As our favourite childhood author Dr Seuss puts best: 'You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose'.
We are, and always will be, proud that you were a student at Boorowa Central School. I look forward to hearing from you in the future and learning about the direction you chose in life after school.
Graham Jones, Boorowa Central principal
