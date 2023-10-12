Boorowa News
Word in the street: Local icon passes away

By John Snelling
October 12 2023 - 8:17pm
Bede Morrissey performing at Australia Day celebrations in Boorowa earlier this year. Bede passed away last week.
It is with some relief we'll be able to say on Sunday that the voting for the referendum on the proposed Voice to Parliament is done and dusted. Pre-polling has begun and on Saturday here polling will be as usual at Boorowa Central School and Rye Park Memorial Hall.

