Word in the street: Local icon passes away

It is with some relief we'll be able to say on Sunday that the voting for the referendum on the proposed Voice to Parliament is done and dusted. Pre-polling has begun and on Saturday here polling will be as usual at Boorowa Central School and Rye Park Memorial Hall.
Readers of this column I would think know how I intend to vote and I assure you there is no racism in my thoughts, simply I think this Voice notion is not needed as Indigenous people are already well catered for and I want to see Australia come together as one - unfortunately the whole concept has already created division.
Democracy allows us to have our say and vote as we choose, but as much as I wish I had said them, I'll leave you with the words of Warren Mundine speaking about the imminent referendum being a "choice about what kind of nation we want to be, a liberal democracy where all people are equal, or a country where people are divided by race, and permanently in conflict with each other over facts of history that cannot be altered".
WITS
The News almost daily reminds us we are facing a long hot summer. Landcare is looking at this issue with a 'Positive Planning for Dry Times' workshop planned for Tuesday, October 24, 9am to 3pm at the property of David and Mary Marsh. A chance to get together as land managers and look at strategies, for information go to https://events.humanitix.com.
WITS
So sad to hear of the passing of Bede Morrissey, a true loss to Boorowa. A builder and restorer of buildings who loved this town and gave great service to the Catholic Church, M and D Society, Balladeers on Australia Day and much more.
Bede sang the National Anthem on Australia Day and was so determined to sing it this year in his 90th year. A great friend to many, leaving so many great memories.
WITS
It's amazing what comes up in conversations, with languages coming up and one saying how difficult they were to learn, but that English was the most difficult.
For the life of me I don't know why we spell some words as we do and how one spelling of a word doesn't limit us to one meaning. Take the word bow for example - a curtsy, ship front, knotted ribbon, arrow launcher and more, then throw in a tree branch spelled bough.
CH has a CH sound like in chimney or chime until you come to chemist with a K sound.
Why on Earth do we need a B at the end of lamb, or G before gnat or gnome?
Whoever said English is the hardest to learn, it's probably because it's the most confusing.
WITS
A New York attorney representing a wealthy art collector called his client and said, "Saul, I have some good news and some bad news."
The art collector replied, "I've had an awful day, let's hear the good news first."
The attorney said, well, I met your wife today and she informed me that she invested $5,000 in two pictures that she thinks will bring a minimum of $15-20million. I think she's right."
Saul replied enthusiastically, "Well done - my wife is a brilliant business woman, you've just made my day. Now I can handle the bad news. What is it?"
The attorney replied, "The pictures are of you with your secretary."
WITS
Wonderful coverage of Woolfest in last week's News. You don't have a successful event without great organisation, my congratulations to all involved in staging what must be Boorowa's showpiece.
