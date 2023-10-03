Upgrade breathes new life into museum

It's all action at the Boorowa Museum this Spring after the museum was closed over winter for the installation of a much-needed new timber floor in the kitchen and office area.
The hardwood floor has been oiled and looks fabulous, thanks to the Hilltops Council for doing it for us. A newly arranged kitchen display is ready for inspection by the public.
Volunteers Maureen and Robyn have been busy installing an exhibition of medical and hospital items in the new 'hospital' display in the newly positioned shed in the backyard of the museum.
Helen is flat out researching local family histories for people interested in researching their background.
As she says people like to know the nitty gritty of their ancestors, where they lived, when they lived there, what they did as well as the intricate and interrelated nature of family relationships in small country towns such as Boorowa.
Denise continues her popular demonstrations of letterpress printing using the old Boorowa News printing press on the first Saturday of the month. Come in and see how old lead type was composed, set and printed in the days before computers took over the printing process.
Denise will also be holding Sunday printing workshops in October and November. On Sunday October 10 there will be an introduction to letterpress workshop from 10am to 4pm, for $140 all materials included and on Sunday November 26, there will be an introduction to drypoint etching workshop. For enquires contact Denise on 0457179391 or email dascholzwulfing@yahoo.com.au. All welcome and a percentage of the fee goes towards supporting the Museum.
Its all hands on deck for Woolfest with the museum open from about 9 am to 3 pm on Sunday the 1st of October. As well as the collection being on display there will be raffles, kids printing workshop and printing demonstrations using the old Boorowa News printing press. So come along and support the museum and reacquaint yourself with the collection.
So come along and visit the museum, ongoing local support is vital and new members are welcome. For general museum enquires contact Sharon on 0415207541 or email boorowamuseum@gmail.com Instagram: boorowa_museum
