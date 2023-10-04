Record show for Springwaters Stud

Judge, Will Milroy, Rangeview Poll Dorset stud, Pipers River, Tasmania, said he found his desired type in each class. Mr. Milroy said he looked for a moderate type animal with good hindquarter, meat through the loin, a "nice, safe, sound sheep". "The grand champion ram just had the style and presence, he owned the judging floor as soon as he walked in. He just had that champion appeal about him and he caught my eye as soon as he walked in". He said the reserve champion ram, also from Springwaters, was also a stylish ram.