Record show for Springwaters Stud

Boorowa Poll Dorset Stud, Springwaters, has returned from the Australasian Dorset Championships at Bendigo (8-10 September) following its best ever showing against some of the top sheep in Australia.
Springwaters Poll Dorset Stud principal Dane Rowley said they were rapt to take out supreme champion, grand champion ram and champion of champions with the same ram, as well as reserve champion and several group classes. Entry to the Champion of Champions class was open to the Champion Ram from all of the major shows across Australia.
The grand champion ram was a twin, by SW 848-18 and out of SW 627-20. His estimated breeding values included 0.40 kilograms birth weight, 10.89kg weaning weight, 14.71kg post-weaning weight and -0.06 per cent intramuscular fat. Mr. Rowley said the ram had been to three shows, winning supreme champion at the NSW Dorset Championship, Cowra and the Australian Sheep & Wool Show at Bendigo as well as the Australasian.
Judge, Will Milroy, Rangeview Poll Dorset stud, Pipers River, Tasmania, said he found his desired type in each class. Mr. Milroy said he looked for a moderate type animal with good hindquarter, meat through the loin, a "nice, safe, sound sheep". "The grand champion ram just had the style and presence, he owned the judging floor as soon as he walked in. He just had that champion appeal about him and he caught my eye as soon as he walked in". He said the reserve champion ram, also from Springwaters, was also a stylish ram.
Stud founder, Dennis Rowley, said it was an overwhelming result.
