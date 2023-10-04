Boorowa News
Home/News/Local News

Record show for Springwaters Stud

October 4 2023 - 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dane and Lisa Rowley with daughters Florence and Ada and friend Edie Frost with their grand champion ram.
Dane and Lisa Rowley with daughters Florence and Ada and friend Edie Frost with their grand champion ram.

Boorowa Poll Dorset Stud, Springwaters, has returned from the Australasian Dorset Championships at Bendigo (8-10 September) following its best ever showing against some of the top sheep in Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.