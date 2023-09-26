*From page 1
"People like the Boorowa Car Club, Antique Engine and Tractor Club and all the local businesses who participate in so many ways, along with service clubs, schools and individuals - everyone contributes so much.
"Many local businesses have also gotten into the spirit of Woolfest with windows decorated in the wool and Irish themes.
"A number of fringe events have been planned for tomorrow and Saturday to whet your appetite and build up to Sunday's main day.
"I encourage everyone to just come along, immerse yourself in all things Boorowa and simply have a good time in our beautiful town at this special time of the year." Susan concluded.
A host of finge events will be held on both Friday and Saturday, September 29 and 30, leading up to the main day which is Sunday, October 1.
Friday, September 29
5:00pm Art Show - Official opening, Cocktail Party $10 entry at the Old Courthouse Building Marsden Street, Boorowa.
7:00pm Live music at the Boorowa Hotel - Big Willy, solo cover artist, Boorowa Hotel, 37 Marsden Street, Boorowa
7:30pm Live comedy show at the Occasional Wine Bar, Sean Woodland headline act, $20 entry, 9 Marsden Street, Boorowa, next to the pharmacy.
8:00pm Live music at the Courthouse Hotel, Boorowa, music until close, 12 Marsden Street, Boorowa.
Saturday, September 30
From 9:30am Boorowa Woolfest Bowls Tournament, Contact the Boorowa Ex-services Club to enter: (02) 6385 3338, 55-59 Pudman Street, Boorowa.
From 11am Quick Shear Competition, Featuring Ford 4 Shearing, at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club, 55-59 Pudman Street, Boorowa.
10am to 4pm Boorowa Irish Woolfest Art Show, at the Old Court House Building, Marsden Street, Boorowa.
11am to 2pm Boorowa Museum, 35 Marsden St, Boorowa.
From 5pm Live music at the Ram and Stallion Hotel, Beer garden, pizzas served from 4pm, 70-74 Brial Street, Boorowa.
From 5pm Foodies and Movie night at the Recreation Club including - Food Markets- Jumping Castle- Face Painter- Outdoor Cinema- Fireworks, 36-44 Market St, Boorowa.
Enjoy the main festivities from 8am to 4pm
Main Stage Highlights
11.40am - Blessing of the Fleece and Official Opening
12 noon - Street Parade and Running of the Sheep
Musical Performances presented by Gold Trail Re-Enactments
Main Act - Limerick
Simon Watts - Violinist
Canberra Celtic Pipe Band
Canobolas Highland Pipe Band
Lugh Damen
Children's Entertainment presented by Boorowa Court House Arts and Craft Co Op
Bubble Artist
Face Painting
Library Storytime - Reading 'Where is the Green Sheep?'
Tony Joe's Amusements - Carnival Rides
Merino Magic presented by Tilt Renewables
Boorowa's finest merino wool display, prepared by famous local studs in the Nutrien Wool Shed, 37B Queen Street, Boorowa.
Irish Craic presented by SquadRon Energy
Irish Accent Competition
Pie Eating Competition
Shamrock Dancers
Robyn Sykes Poetry
Demonstration Excellence presented by 2LF and Roccy FM
Wood Choppers - South Coast and Tablelands Axeman
Shearing Shack Hawkesbury Working Dog Demonstration
Gold Trails Re-Enactment Entertainment
Animal Display presented by Donohoe's Estate
Llama Association Display
Black and Coloured Sheep Display
Old Kentucky's Animal Farm Patting Paddock
Australian Blacknose Valais Sheep Breeders
Cultural Fun presented by Boorowa Tractors
Yarn Bombing
Market Stalls
Boorowa Irish Woolfest Art Show
Antique Engines and Tractor Display
The Boorowa Arts and Crafts shop in the Old Boorowa Court House will be open from 8 am on Sunday to welcome visitors to Woolfest.
They have a large selection of handmade arts, crafts, garments and preserves.
They have recently welcomed the return of the ever popular Walsh's Country Kitchen products from the new supplier.
Dear Sir,
Many people in the district will be saddened to hear of the death of Harold John Hunt OAM, which occurred last week, at the age 98 years.
His early adult life was spent as a shearer and pastoral worker in the north-western areas of the state. In his retirement years he came to live at Bigga.
Harold, a Maliangapa man of the NSW Corner Country, spent a number of years as a Probation and Parole officer before joining the Health Commission to counsel others in the recovery of addiction to alcohol and other drugs.
In that role he lectured at the Goulburn Police Academy and at Charles Sturt University at Dubbo.
He was a Life Member of Alcohol Anonymous.
Harold was recognised for his services to the community with a Medal of the Order of Australia in 2014.
A celebration of Harold's life was held at the Glen Centre at Chittaway Point on Saturday, September 23, followed by burial in Wellington, NSW on September, 28 at 2pm. The many people in this district who knew him will remember Harold as a loyal and generous friend.
Derrick Mason
Boorowa
Dear Sir,
On Sunday I had left Harden and was heading for Crookwell.
I made a wrong turn in Boorowa and I found I was headed for Cowra.
Foolishly I tried to turn across a road and my back wheels got bogged.
I sat in the vehicle for a minute worrying about what to do and a lovely young boy was riding by on his bike.
I spoke with him for a minute and then another young boy rode up. I asked if they were friends and could they give me hand.
They willingly helped get me out and I then took off - calling thanks as I drove away.
I couldn't stop where I was and went on my way.
I kept thinking about them, wishing I had given more thanks.
Maybe someone will know who they are and pass on my thanks.
Does your heart good to know there are polite helpful young fellows around.
Pam Thomson
Wollongong
Letters to the Editor can be sent to Andrew Fisher via his email andrew.fisher@midwestmedia.com.au.
